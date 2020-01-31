Medical Imaging Phantoms Market – Increase in Usage of Novel Advanced Diagnostic Tests and Rise in Prevalence of Various Chronic Diseases are Anticipated to Drive the Market

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Scope and Methodology

This report analyzes the current and future prospects of the global medical imaging phantoms market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of the research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global medical imaging phantoms market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. The report also provides insights into the key trends of the medical imaging phantoms market such as growth in hybrid phantoms and 3D printed head phantoms. Key market indicators influencing the global medical imaging phantoms market, including cost constraints and regulatory landscape, have been taken into consideration. The report also includes market attractiveness analysis of the major segments that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global medical imaging phantoms market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global medical imaging phantoms market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market-related factors and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Global Medical Imaging Phantoms Market: Segmentation

Based on device type, the global medical imaging phantoms market has been segmented into X-ray/fluoroscopy phantoms, ultrasound phantoms, CT phantoms, MRI phantoms, nuclear imaging phantoms, and others. In terms of end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals, academic & research institutes, diagnostic & reference laboratories, and medical device companies. The medical device companies segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

