Microdermabrasion Devices Market – High Prevalence of Skin-Related Issues & Increase in Patient Awareness for Esthetic Procedures Drive the Market

Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market: Overview

This report on the microdermabrasion devices market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in geriatric population, high prevalence of skin-related issues, and increase in patient awareness for esthetic procedures are major drivers of the global microdermabrasion devices market.

The microdermabrasion devices market report comprises an executive summary, which includes a market synopsis that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on type, technology, application, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview in order to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, in terms of geography, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global microdermabrasion devices market.

Global Microdermabrasion Devices Market: Key Segments

The global microdermabrasion devices market has been segmented based on type, technology, application, end-user, and geography. Furthermore, in terms of type, the market has been classified into capital equipment and accessories. Among these segments, capital equipment accounted for a major share of the market in 2017. It is also expected to hold a major share by the end of the forecast period, owing to the high cost associated with these devices. Based on technology, the market has been divided into crystal microdermabrasion, diamond microdermabrasion, and others. From these three segments, the diamond microdermabrasion segment accounted for a notable share of the market in 2017. It is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market by the end of the forecast period. In terms of application, the market has been segregated into acne & scars, photo damage, anti-aging, hyperpigmentation, stretch marks, and others. The anti-aging segment is likely to hold a notable share of the market by the end of the forecast period. Based on end-user, the market has been split into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for a significant share of the market in 2017. It is estimated to account for a major share of the market by the end of the forecast period. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

