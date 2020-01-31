Milk Tea Powder Market : Structure and Overview of Key Market Forces Propelling Market 2017 – 2025

Milk tea is a beverage with a combination of tea and milk. Milk tea powder is a dehydrated form of milk and tea. The global milk tea powder market is expected to register significant CAGR, attributed to increasing demand for tea, and growing beverage industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global milk tea powder market over the forecast period, owing to the high popularity of milk tea among consumers particularly in the countries such as India and China.

The global milk tea powder market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the global milk tea powder market is fragmented as dry mixed milk tea and wet mixed milk tea, wherein wet mixed milk tea segment contribute for relatively high-value share, whereas, dry mixed milk tea segment is expected to have a substantial growth rate in the milk tea powder market, owing to increasing demand for tea among consumers across the globe. Based on distribution channel, the global milk tea powder market segmented as wholesale and retail. Among which, the wholesale segment is expected to contribute for major revenue share whereas retail segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in the global milk tea powder market over the forecast period. Moreover, retail segment is sub-segmented into in-store and online. Among which, the online segment is expected to register relatively high CAGR, attributed to increasing adoption of e-Commerce among consumers and increasing investments by milk tea powder market players in e-Commerce to enhance their distribution channel across the globe.

Geographically, the global milk tea powder market can be divided into major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the significant revenue share in the global milk tea powder market, owing to the high popularity of milk tea among consumers across the region. Europe is followed by Asia-Pacific in the global milk tea powder market with significant value share. North America is expected to expand at a relatively high growth rate in the milk tea powder market, attributed increasing demand for tea by consumers across the region. The Middle East and Africa is expected contribute for relatively low revenue share in global milk tea powder market whereas, the region is expected to register substantial CAGR over the forecast period. Overall, the outlook for the global milk tea powder market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

The global milk tea powder market growth is driven by increasing demand for various types of tea, and growing beverages industry. Macroeconomic factors such as increasing per capita income, changing lifestyle, growing economy, and rapid rate of urbanization driving the global milk tea powder market. Moreover, growing tea market also fueling the global milk tea powder market growth. However, drinking milk with tea reduce the antioxidant property of tea as well as reduce chances of heart diseases and diabetes is restraining the global milk tea powder market. Some of the factors trending the global milk tea powder market include milk tea powder with different types of packaging, and collaboration between global milk tea powder market players, and high investment in the beverages industry. The company operates in the milk tea powder market have a significantly high opportunity in Asia-Pacific attributed to the significantly growing economy and population across the regions.