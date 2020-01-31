New Method and Ingredient Likely to Boost the Global Meatless Jerky Market

Meatless Jerky Market: Introduction:

Traditional Jerky is the jerkies made from the flesh of animals such as chickens, cows, and turkeys, whereas meatless jerky, as the name suggests is the jerky which involves a combination of mushrooms, wheat gluten, or soy. Meatless jerky is having few properties which are similar to conventional jerky such as chewy and “meaty” texture. It also has a high protein content and possesses low calorie. There are some manufacturers producing meatless jerky which possess features such as no preservatives, low cholesterol, having 3% of RDA iron and 13 grams of protein. Meatless jerky is readily used a great type of on the go snacks and it can also be prepared at home easily. Meatless jerky is also available in organic form.

Meatless Jerky Market: Drivers and Trends:

Meatless jerky has a lot of benefits over traditional jerky such as there are a lot of diseases which can be prevented if consumers consume meatless jerky rather than consuming conventional jerky like there are improvement been observed in case of heart diseases, obesity, hyper tension, prostate cancer, and others. Meatless jerky also has variants which are gluten free products due to the usage of soy and gluten free tamari instead of soy sauce. It is also suitable for consumers having celiac disease. According to an analysis, increase in health awareness coupled with rising consciousness towards animal welfare and environment sustainability are the key factors that would drive global meatless jerky market. A rise in vegan population will increase the demand of meatless jerky across the global market because meatless jerky turns out to be a good option for snacks such as sandwiches, salads, etc. for the vegan population. Meatless jerky is also medically beneficial for consumers as compared to traditional jerky as it provides better digestion due to high fiber content, high, nutrients, vitamins, and energy content.

Meatless Jerky: Segmentation

The meatless jerky is segmented on the basis of source, end use, distribution channel, and packaging type. On the basis of source, meatless jerky can be segmented as Soy, Seiten, Shiitake Mushrooms, and others.

On the basis of end use, meatless jerky is segmented as Horeca and household. The HoReCa segment encountered a higher share in the global meatless jerky market owing to the fact that it offers new innovation over the conventional jerky products and offers options for consumers seeking indulgent meatless snack options.

On the basis of distribution channel, meatless jerky can be segmented as supermarket, hypermarket, convenience stores, and online store.

On the basis of packaging type, meatless jerky can be segmented as stick packs, stand up pouches, sachet, and others. Key brands in meatless jerky market include Primal Strips, Louisville, Stonewall, and Vegan Dream. Different brands offer different flavors of meatless jerky.

Meatless Jerky Market: Regional Outlook

Regional segment for the meatless jerky market is divided into seven different regions: Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, APEJ, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Europe and North America regions are the one which has high demand for meatless jerky due to their on the go lifestyles. It is anticipated that Asia Pacific, being an emerging market may witness a high growth in forecast period.

Meatless Jerky Market: Key Players

There are numerous brands of meatless jerky present in the market. Few of the players for meatless jerky market are Primal spirit food Inc., Vegan Dream, Louisville Vegan Jerky Co., Unisoy foods, Cocoburg LLC, MightyBee Ltd., The Herbivorous Butcher.