New Report: Multi-Kinase Treatment Market Is Witnessing High Cagr By Forecast To 2024

Global Multi-Kinase Treatment Market: Overview

Unwanted gene variations on a daily basis may lead to cancer, wherein the body goes on immoderate replication of cells (tumor). With the rising prevalence of cancer, the demand for multi-kinase treatment is all set to rise exponentially. A protein kinase inhibitor controls or blocks the action of one or more protein kinases by adding a phosphate group (PO 4 ) to a protein. Since in the majority tumors, multiple signaling pathways are involved, a large number of inhibitors in clinical development are formulated to impact a wide range of targeted kinases. Multi-kinase treatments are preferred to single target treatments as they are more effective in combating multi-factorial diseases and are needed to circumvent difficulties such as the development of resistance. The advantages and disadvantages of these treatments are gauged on the basis of pharmacokinetics, resistance mechanisms, tumor environment, and selectivity.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the multi-kinase industry through important classifications, product definitions, and participants in the industry chain structure. It has been compiled considering and methodically examining multiple facets of the market, including but not limited to trends and opportunities, import and export details, regional markets, and competitive landscape.

Global Multi-Kinase Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global multi-kinase treatment market is primarily driven by the increasing occurrence of cancer across the globe. The rapidly growing population and changing lifestyles are contributing to the mounting cases of cancer. The majority of multi-kinase inhibitors are used for advanced cancer conditions such as lung cancer, leukemia, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and renal cancer. Since cancer is still incurable in its advanced stages, the possibility of extending the lifespan of patients by at least a year or more is readily accepted by most of the cancer patients. In recent times, the improving healthcare infrastructure is emerging instrumental in providing significant momentum to the global market.

On the flip side, the rising awareness about the side effects of multi-kinase treatment is restraining the growth of the market. These treatments are harmful to the normal functioning of the liver and critical organs such as lungs and kidneys. To mitigate their side effects, these inhibitors are accompanied by other regulators and antibiotics, which might also have negative effects on the liver. However, many recent advances in cancer therapy are ensuring increased efficiency and minimized off-target and systemic side effects.

Global Multi-Kinase Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global multi-kinase treatment market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading regional market in terms of volume, with the U.S. being a major contributor. The presence of government subsidies is adversely affecting the overall revenue generation in Asia Pacific; nevertheless, the region is estimated to rise at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of immense untapped opportunities. Europe and Rest of the World are expected to expand at a steady pace over the same period.

Companies Mentioned in the Report:

The overall market for multi-kinase treatment remains positive as recent developments and innovations by the leading players in this field have already recorded more than 85% success rate. Some of the key players in the market are AstraZeneca plc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, C. H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Co. KG, Genentech Inc., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Novartis International AG.

