Oat Gum Market : Present Scenario and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2017 – 2027

Oat gum is a natural polysaccharides, produced from oats and used as an emulsifying, gelling and thickening agent. Oat gum can be prepared by processed oat grains, crushed, rolled or steel-cut to make coarse oatmeal. Oat gums were extracted either by ultrafiltration, dialysis, or alcoholic precipitation on medium and pilot study plant. The primary component of oat gum is beta glucan. Oat gum is good protein source as oat bran is high in nutritional value with a good blend of fibres and essential amino acids. Various applications of oat gum include application as Oatmeal are mostly cooked by heating and adding water or milk to form porridge and consumed as breakfast in most of the countries. Oats gums are also used as a binding ingredient in variety of products such as oatmeal cookies, oatcakes, and baked oatmeal dessert dishes, porridge preparations and others food and non-food uses of the oat gum include as a food thickening agent, an ice cream stabilizing agent, in textile industry, also has medicinal uses.

Request to view Brochure Report:

The global oat gum market is increasing in line with growing breakfast industry, inclination of masses towards products rich in fibre content meals, gluten free, sugar free, less cooking time, which is intended to changing food habits among consumers in different countries. Oat gum is used as a thickening agent and the hypcholestrolemic property makes oat gum one of the major staple food across the globe, preferred by the health conscious consumers. In APEJ region, since the diabetic population is high, oat gum finds profound application as an alternative as it leads to low blood glucose level and has hypocholestrolemic action. High concentrations of oat gum may result in flatulence and bloating, owing to oat gum fermentation by the intestinal micro flora, which restricts its adoption among consumers. This might result in sluggish growth of the oat gum market.

Request to view Customization Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=24323

The global oat gum Market is divided into seven regions, namely Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among all these regions, North American region is the major consumer of the oat gum followed by APEJ region. In APEJ, India and china and in Western Europe market Nordic nations are expected to record significant contribution to the overall oat gum market in term of revenue. Further, Latin America and Japan are expected to show significantly robust growth rate, which is attributed to due to changing eating habits and inclination towards healthy protein-fibre rich breakfast meals among consumers.