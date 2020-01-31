Omega Ingredients Market to Significant Growth Foreseen by 2018 – 2028

Market outlook

Growing consumer preference regarding health benefits from a variety of supplements have fuelled the demand for omega 3 ingredients, as it forms as essential fatty acids. Omega 3 ingredients are the organic compound which is derived from plant and marine sources. Some of the plant sources of omega 3 ingredients include walnuts, flaxseeds, vegetable oils, flaxseeds, chia seeds, etc. Some of the marine sources of omega 3 ingredients include shellfish, sardine, haddock, salmon, etc. As omega 3 ingredients are essential fatty acids which cannot be synthesized by the human body, it plays a vital role in functional foods to enhance the polyunsaturated fatty acids concentration in the staples. There are three main omega 3 ingredients which are used for supplementing the essential fatty acids required for the healthy growth and metabolism which includes ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). Among the types of omega 3 ingredients, ALA is highly processed from plant sources while EPA and DHA are highly from marine sources. As omega 3 ingredients play an immense role in nutraceuticals and consumed all over the world, it is anticipated to remain positive during the forecast.

Emerging Demands of Omega 3 Ingredients in Nutraceuticals

Demand for brain health and nutraceutical products for youngsters has been the major driver for Omega 3 ingredients across the world. Though Omega 3 ingredients are not restricted to age, it is highly consumed by working adults to boost metabolic activities and cognitive health. Omega 3 ingredients have been supporting both physical and mental health, so it is used as both dietary supplement and preventive medicine which provides wider opportunities for the manufactures across the world. Many dynamic players of Omega 3 ingredients have continued to represent their products in the global market over the years, which amplified the products in terms of quality and quantity across the various geographical regions. Along with the application in pharmaceuticals, omega 3 ingredients also finds the ample application in the feed processing, as omega 3 ingredients are one of the essential components to add nutritional value to pet foods. Due to the multi-utility, Omega 3 ingredients has well-defined supply chains and distributions across the world. There is an escalating demand on Omega 3 ingredients among the consumers as it has become an integral part of the daily diet which is anticipated to drive the global Omega 3 ingredients market positively.

Global Omega 3 Ingredients: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global omega 3 ingredients market has been segmented as-

Plant-derived Nuts and Seeds Vegetable Oils Soybeans

Marine-derived Fishes



On the basis of product type, the global omega 3 ingredients market has been segmented as-

ALA (alpha-linolenic acid)

EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid)

DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)

On the basis of end use, the global omega 3 ingredients market has been segmented as-

Food Industries Functional Food Infant Formula Others

Feed Industries Pet Food

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Others

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global omega 3 ingredients market has been segmented as-

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Specialty Stores Pharmaceuticals e-commerce



Global Omega 3 ingredients: Key Players

Some of the key players of global omega 3 ingredients include NU-MEGA Ingredients Pty Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Croda International Plc., Omega Protein Corporation, Copeinca ASA, Arista Industries, Inc., FMC Corporation Pronova BioPharma ASA, Ocean Nutrition Canada Limited (ONC) etc. More manufacturers and industrialists are showing a keen interest in Omega 3 ingredients due to increasing global demand.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

As dietary supplement forms an active part of the daily diet in modernizing lifestyle, it is expected that there will be a greater demand for the Omega 3 ingredients across the world. Key developers and manufacturers are showing keen interests on Omega 3 ingredients, as the global dietary supplements market is escalating, hence it can be anticipated that there would be greater market opportunities and higher returns for the investors in Omega 3 ingredients market.

Global Omega 3 ingredients: A Regional Outlook

Omega 3 ingredients are predominantly extracted and processed in North America, due to augmenting dietary supplement brands and huge herbal and chemical processing companies. In the US, consumers show a huge interest in Omega 3 ingredients due to inflating neurological disorders. In Latin America, Omega 3 ingredients are highly consumed as a preventive medicine to cardiovascular diseases due to increased health awareness. In Europe, Omega 3 ingredients have diverse supply chains and wider consumption due to growing concern for cognitive health and cancer prevention. In the region of Asia Pacific, Omega 3 ingredients are used as herbal recoveries due to traditional medical practices and as an oil, it is used in regions of Australia, China etc. In Middle-East & Africa, Omega 3 ingredients are imported for developing mental health with lesser consumptions. Due to expanding demands and distributions, the growth of the global Omega 3 ingredients market is expected to remain positive over the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.