OTA Transmission Platform Market – Strong Penetration of Consumer Devices Excels Growth

In the broadcasting industry, over-the-air (OTA) is a type of wireless transmission platform. It is mainly used in radio and television platforms for broadcasting the channels wirelessly. With the evolution of technology, the broadcasting industry is also changing its channel platform by implementing transmission platforms. The primary technology used in the over-the-air transmission platform is ATSC 3.0, a next-gen transmission. This platform is projected to change the delivery platform of video, audio, and many other services in the near future.

The deployment of ATSC 3.0, is expected to impact the transmission platform. ATSC 3.0, an advanced television systems committee standard is the key to enhance antenna televisions and allows sound upgrades and 4K resolution.

The OTA transmission platform is expected to allow broadcasters to send 4k HD video. Additionally, increased research and development spending in the broadcasting industry is anticipated to drive the OTA transmission platform market. In the broadcasting industry, growth in IT investments in the broadcasting industry is expected to provide productive opportunities for OTA transmission platform providers across the world.

One of the main deciding factors of television broadcast choice by the audience is the quality of live broadcast. Currently, younger audiences are re-experiencing the high quality of free live broadcast on Over-the-air (OTA).

OTA transmission platforms play a significant part in the Canadian broadcasting system. Additionally, an Over-the-air transmission platform delivers an extensively available and reasonable choice for Canadians wishing to access local and other television programming. The impact of this driver is high as the broadcasting industry is also changing its broadcasting channel platform by adopting OTA transmission platforms.

The global OTA transmission platform market has been segmented based on solution and geography. Based on solution, the market is segmented into platform and services and services is further segmented as consulting, installation, and support/maintenance.

North America and Asia Pacific held considerable market share in the year 2018. Over-the-air transmission platform market is driven by the South Korean government and its major television manufacturers such as Samsung and LG Electronics. The market in Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission considers OTA transmission of television signals to play a significant role in the Canadian broadcasting system. Furthermore, OTA transmission offers a broadly accessible and affordable choice for the people of Canada to access local and other television programming.

In terms of region, North America and Asia Pacific led the OTA transmission platform market in the year 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. In North America, digital antennas for digital terrestrial TV are experiencing a resurgence as customers consider over-the-air TV as an alternative to pay TV. North America has prominent market share due to the growing awareness of the OTA transmission platform.

North America is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific held considerable market share in the year 2018. This is primarily due to the South Korean government and its manufacturers.

Last year, LG Electronics announced the world’s first ATSC 3.0 4K TV for the Korea market with Samsung following later. Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics showcased the country’s events, as numerous events were broadcast over the air in 4K. In the Middle East and South America, the OTA transmission platform market is expected to expand in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the global OTA transmission platform market include Harmonic, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., SK Telecom Co, Ltd., TiVo Corporation, Channel Master, AirTV L.L.C, GatesAir Inc., Tablo TV, and Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.