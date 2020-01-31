Pavement Tester Market Insights 2018-2028: Market Size & Share, Growth Factors, Key Drivers Restraints, Business Opportunities

The continuous evolution in construction industry coupled with rapidly growing urbanization rates is having the positive impact on the growth of pavement tester market. The increasing infrastructure development has led to the depletion of natural coverage, which further imposes the significant environmental impacts, and therefore, due to this factor the demand for pavement tester is increasing to evaluate the road surfaces in accordance with the standards. The pavement tester is increasing adopted by the engineers and urban planners owing to the advantages of modern pavement testers over the traditional methods in terms of eradicating the risk of downstream flooding. Moreover, the increasing demand for pavement tester to determine the behavior of pavements in combination with other materials is the major factor driving the growth of pavement tester market.

A pavement tester is a testing equipment which is used to verify the quality and quantity of required materials of newly constructed roads and to determine the remaining life of pavements or existing roads. The pavement tester is used for quality measurement of highways, airport runways, and parking roads. Moreover, the adoption of pavement tester is increasing continuously to determine the structural performance of asphalt under high temperature and for determining the impact of speed on the performance of asphalt and therefore, due to this factor the pavement tester market is expected to grow significantly in coming years.

Pavement Tester Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The continuous innovation in the testing equipment coupled with the increasing demand for advanced equipment for improving productivity and efficiency is the key factor driving the growth of pavement tester market. Furthermore, the growing construction industry and rising focus of government of various developed and developing economies towards the betterment of infrastructure are the factors which are creating potential growth opportunities for pavement tester market. Moreover, with the increasing research and development expenditure by public & private organizations and by the government of various emerging economies is also driving the growth of pavement tester market.

Apart from this, the boom in smart city projects and smart infrastructure development is creating the need for advanced pavement testers, and thus, fuelling the growth of pavement testers market. Also, the increasing demand for pavement tester for runway testing to estimate the service life is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the pavement tester market.

Challenges

The lack of skilled personnel is the primary challenge for the growth of pavement tester market. Moreover, less adoption of advanced pavement testers in various undeveloped economies is also one of major factors which hampers the growth of pavement tester market.

Pavement Tester Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Pavement Tester Market on the Basis of Product Type:

Instruments

Kits & Accessories

Segmentation of Pavement Tester Market on the Basis of Testing Type:

Asphalt Content Testing

Soil Density Testing

Continuous Friction Testing

Falling Weight Testing

Others

Segmentation of Pavement Tester Market on the Basis of End User:

Road/Highway Construction Industries

Educational Institutes

Research & Development Centres

Others

Pavement Tester Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global pavement tester market are Controls Group, Stanley, Gilson Company, Inc., Humboldt Mfg. Co., Cooper Technology, PaveTesting Limited, GDS Instruments, Geo-Con Products Pty Ltd., Test Mark Industries, Forney LP, and M & L Testing Equipment, Inc.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Rest of LATAM)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, France, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan ( Greater China, India, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, S. Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Pavement Tester Market Segments

Pavement Tester Market Dynamics

Pavement Tester Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in Pavement Tester Market

Competition & Companies Involved in Pavement Tester Market

Technology

Pavement Tester Market Value Chain

Pavement Tester Market Drivers and Restraints

Report Highlights: