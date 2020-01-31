Pediatric Catheters Market Rising Demand With Global Forecast To 2027

Pediatric catheters are designed to address the problems associated with catheterization in children. The design of pediatric catheter is unique and it is often made of different material. Catheters are medical devices prescribed by doctors. These are used to treat dysfunctional bladder caused due to spinal cord injury, spina bifida, multiple sclerosis (MS), Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, stroke, or incontinence. Usage of pediatric catheters has increased globally due to high incidence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in pediatric population. Characteristics of these catheters such as easy placement and low cost are the factors likely to drive usage in pediatric surgeries in the near future. Hence, pediatric catheters are likely to be a significant technological advancements in the medical field which can decrease the rate of deaths among pediatric and infant populations in the near future.

High prevalence of diseases such as urinary infection, coronary heart infection, increase in premature births, rise in patient awareness programs, surge in research and development initiatives for urinary infection diseases, and increase in demand for comprehensive heart failure care are the major drivers of the global pediatric catheters market. According to the journal, Circulation (2018), congenital heart defect is the most common type of birth defect, with a global prevalence of nearly 7.7 per 1,000 live births. Technological advancements such as biochips, implantation, and increase in use of advanced software applications available for measuring cardiac filling pressure are also likely to augment the pediatric catheters market. However, limited insurance coverage, inflated cost of devices, and preference for drugs over treatment devices are the factors expected to restrain the global market in the near future.

The global pediatric catheters market can be segmented based on material, product type, indication, end-user, and region. In terms of material, the market can be classified into polyvinyl, rubber, and others. The polyvinyl segment is growing at a rapid pace due to increase in symptoms of urinary infection using other materials among pediatric population. According to the Journal of Medical Engineering & Technology, 2015, in the U.K., usage of Foley catheter costs the National Health Service US$ 1.4 Bn to US$ 3.7 Bn and accounts for 2,100 deaths each year. Based on product type, the global pediatric catheters market can be categorized into intermittent catheters, balloon catheters, straight catheters, two way catheters, and others. In terms of indication, the market can be divided into urinary infection, cardiac coronary, and others. Based on end-user, the global pediatric catheters market can be classified into ambulatory surgical units, hospitals, clinics, and others.

Geographically, the global pediatric catheters market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global pediatric catheters market in 2018 due to sophisticated infrastructure with modern software modalities, patient awareness programs, and high per capita health care expenditure. Early-phase diagnosis, easy regulation on pediatric treatment devices, and prevention of pediatric diseases drive the medical devices market, which in turn is projected to propel the pediatric catheters market in North America. In May 2017, Flourish Pediatric Esophageal Atresia Device was approved by the FDA for non-surgical repair of the esophagus in infants. Europe was the second largest market for pediatric catheters due to favorable government policies regarding health care infrastructure and awareness program for pediatric diseases & treatments.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR due to rise in premature birth population, prevalence of pediatric coronary artery disease, changing lifestyles, increasing awareness for pediatric patients, and increase in per capita expenditure. Additionally, economic growth supports health care infrastructure improvement in developing countries such as India and China. Hence, all the factors mentioned above contribute to the growth of the pediatric catheters market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global pediatric catheters market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Wellspect HealthCare, Medtronic plc, Edwards Lifescience Corporation, Smiths Medical, Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen, Maquet Holdings, Cook Medical, Coloplast, and Medical Measurement Systems.

