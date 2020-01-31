Petitgrain Oil Market – Overview of Vital Industry Drivers

Petitgrain oil is an essential oil which is derived from the leaves and twigs of the bitter orange tree (Citrus aurantium) by the process of steam distillation. Bitter orange belongs to the Rutaceae family which is originated in South-East Asia and spread to North Eastern India, Burma, China, Africa, Arabia, and Syria. Presently Paraguay is the larg Petitgrain oil has a woody smell as well as floral smell due to which it is used to make perfumes too.

According to the recent trend of being healthy and leading a healthy lifestyle, people of the urban region are more attracted towards the organic products than the chemical ones, which is enhancing the Petitgrain oil market. One of the significant benefits of using Petitgrain oil is that it has antiseptic, antispasmodic, antidepressant and nervine properties which can heal many infectious diseases in human. Petitgrain oil can be used in foods, drinks, and soups to give an essence and flavor to it. Moreover, it can be used in vapor therapy which helps with anger, convalescence, panic, anxiety, and depression, calming irritation, while relaxing the body and it also helps boost the conscious intellectual side of the mind. Petitgrain oil can be used as a blended massage oil or it can be diluted in the bath. When used in lotion or cream, Petitgrain oil is very helpful to clear greasy skin, acne, pimples and other skin blemishes. Because of these benefits, aromatherapists, pharmaceutical industries and food industries are initiating the use of Petitgrain oil, because of which people in developed regions are coming across the benefits of the product and thus driving the Petitgrain oil market globally.

In few regions, in spite of the beneficial qualities of Petitgrain oil, people are not aware of it which is inhibiting the growth of the Petitgrain oil market.

The benefits and usage of the Petitgrain oil is influencing key players in the market to manufacture and supply it to the consumers. Some of the key players in the market are BERJÉ INC., doTERRA International, Augustus Oils Ltd., Hermitage Oils, Penta Manufacturing Company, TREATT Plc., The Lebermath Company Inc., Vigon International Inc., and others.