SOURCE-TO-PAY (S2P) OUTSOURCING MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025
S2P is an effective strategy that delegates one or more business activities to external companies that then administer and manage the selected activity based on defined and measurable performance criteria.
In 2018, the global Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Capgemini
GEP
Infosys
Xchanging
Aegis
ATS Group
CGI
Corbus
CSC
DSSI
IBM
HP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
S2C (Source to Contact)
P2P (Procure to Pay)
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
CPG
Software and IT
Energy and Chemicals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 S2C (Source to Contact)
1.4.3 P2P (Procure to Pay)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 CPG
1.5.4 Software and IT
1.5.5 Energy and Chemicals
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Size
2.2 Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Source-to-Pay (S2P) Outsourcing Market Size by Application
……Continued
