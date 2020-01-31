Strategic Insight into the Bio-ammonia Market | 2026

Bio-ammonia is the ammonia, which is produced from corn or woody biomass. Ammonia is chemically noted as NH3. It is a colorless compound known for producing a strong odor in its gaseous form. Ammonia can be manufactured artificially through natural gas as well as naturally through biological degradation of organic matter. It is widely used across pharmaceutical, agriculture, refrigerants, textile, and various other industrial & household applications. A broad range of ammonia derivatives such as urea, nitric acid, ammonium nitrate, ammonium phosphate, and ammonium sulfate is used to make explosives, plastic resins, nitrogen fertilizers, etc.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/bio-ammonia-market.html

Production of bio-ammonia is gaining momentum in the U.S. due to the increase in awareness about its associated benefits among manufacturers of fertilizers and refrigerants. Rise in number of incidences related to the exposure to harmful ammonia gas and fire explosions at ammonia factories is compelling the industry to focus on environment-friendly solutions. Demand for eco-friendly and natural ammonia refrigerant is high in industrial and food preservation applications in the U.S. owing to its zero ozone depletion and global warming potential.

The global bio-ammonia market is expected to expand at a high pace during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for Bio-ammonia in multiple downstream industries such as agriculture, consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals. Increase in population, growth in disposable income, and modern lifestyles in developing economic nations such as India, Brazil, and Indonesia are boosting the demand for agriculture products, thereby driving the consumption of Bio-ammonia in fertilizer applications. Furthermore, the shifting dietary trends across the globe and increase in research & development activities to discover novel applications for bio ammonia are estimated to propel the global bio ammonia market in the near future.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=62394

The global bio-ammonia market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into ammonia from corn biomass and ammonia from woody biomass. Ammonia from corn biomass is a major segment of the bio-ammonia market, due to its easy availability.

Based on application, the bio-ammonia market can be classified into fertilizer, fuel, and others. The fertilizer segment accounted for large share of the market in 2017 due to the rise in demand for fertilizers in the agriculture sector. Bio-ammonia is a carbon-free biofuel.

Global Bio-ammonia Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global bio-ammonia market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the prominent region of the global market. The market in North America is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The major share of the region can be ascribed to factors such as increasing demand of nitrogen fertilizers and rising awareness regarding environment-friendly solutions. The U.S. is anticipated to account for leading share of the bio-ammonia market in North America during the forecast period.

The bio-ammonia market in several developing economies, such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Brazil, is anticipated to expand substantially in the next few years. The quality of soil has decreased significantly across the world due to the regular use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Therefore, many countries are now adopting bio-ammonia for the agriculture sector. Demand for organic fertilizers has been rising In order to meet the increasing demand for sustainable methods of agriculture. This is boosting the bio-ammonia market.

Request For Custom Research @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=62394

Key players operating in the global bio-ammonia market include SynGest, BioNitrogen Corp, and Agrebon.