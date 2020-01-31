Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market – Increase in Number of Biobanks and Rise in Demand for Biological Sample Storage to Propel Market

Global Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market: Overview

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global ultra-low temperature freezers market. Ultra-low temperature freezers are one of the critical storage and preservation devices in the life sciences and material sciences industries. Biological samples and other valuable compounds and specimen are stored in ULT freezers at temperatures ranging from -41 °C to -150 °C for long term preservation. Increase in demand for preservation of biological sample, drug compounds, botanical & plant samples, etc. for scientific research is projected to drive demand for ULT freezers during the forecast period.

This report on the global ultra-low temperature freezers market comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. The report also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to its segments based on product, degree of cooling, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the market outlook section offers key insights of the global market such as winning imperatives based on top 3 players, key brand/product analysis, and industry & technological developments. The competition landscape section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles with a business overview to project the competitive landscape of the market. It also provides market attractiveness analysis in terms of region and key strategies adopted by players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario prevailing in the global ultra-low temperature freezers market.

Global Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the global ultra-low temperature freezers market has been segmented into upright freezers (floorstanding freezers and benchtop/undercounter freezers) and chest freezers. In terms of degree of cooling, the market has been classified into -41 °C to -86 °C freezers and -87 °C to -150 °C freezers. Based on application, the global ultra-low temperature freezers market has been categorized into blood & blood products, biological samples, flammable materials, drug compounds, and others. In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into biobanks, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and others. The global ultra-low temperature freezers market has been analyzed based on technology trends, expenditure on emerging technologies, and presence of key players in the region. Market size and forecast for each of these segments and their sub-segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

