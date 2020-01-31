Vegan Beauty Products Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

— Vegan Beauty Product is a product that is vegan, does not contain any animal ingredients or animal-derived ingredients. This includes, but is not limited to, honey, beeswax, lanolin, collagen, albumen, carmine, cholesterol, gelatin, and many others. To many, the term “vegan” also means that a product is free from animal testing as well.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vegan Beauty Products market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vegan Beauty Products business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vegan Beauty Products market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Vegan Beauty Products value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hair Care

Skin Care

Make-up

Fragrance

Bath Care

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Women

Men

Kids

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

L’Oreal

P&G

Unilever

Estee Lauder

Grupo Boticario

Beiersdorf

Cosmax Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Coty

Natura

Groupe Rocher

Shiseido

KAO

Avon

Amore Pacific

Revlon

Pacifica Beauty

Ecco Bella

ELF Cosmetics

Huda Beauty

Gemdo Cosmetics

Gabriel Cosmetics

MuLondon Organic

Beauty Without Cruelty

Billy Jealousy

Cover FX

Inika

PHB Ethical Beauty

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Vegan Beauty Products Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vegan Beauty Products Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Vegan Beauty Products Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Vegan Beauty Products Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hair Care

2.2.2 Skin Care

2.2.3 Make-up

2.2.4 Fragrance

2.2.5 Bath Care

2.2.6 Others

2.3 Vegan Beauty Products Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Vegan Beauty Products Consumption Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Vegan Beauty Products Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.3 Global Vegan Beauty Products Sale Price by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Vegan Beauty Products Segment by Application

2.4.1 Women

2.4.2 Men

2.4.3 Kids

2.5 Vegan Beauty Products Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Vegan Beauty Products Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Vegan Beauty Products Value and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.3 Global Vegan Beauty Products Sale Price by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Vegan Beauty Products by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Vegan Beauty Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Vegan Beauty Products Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Vegan Beauty Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Vegan Beauty Products Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Vegan Beauty Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Vegan Beauty Products Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Vegan Beauty Products Sale Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Vegan Beauty Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Manufacturers

3.4.1 Global Vegan Beauty Products Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Manufacturers

3.4.2 Players Vegan Beauty Products Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Vegan Beauty Products by Regions

4.1 Vegan Beauty Products by Regions

4.1.1 Global Vegan Beauty Products Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Vegan Beauty Products Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Vegan Beauty Products Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Vegan Beauty Products Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Vegan Beauty Products Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Vegan Beauty Products Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Vegan Beauty Products Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Vegan Beauty Products Consumption by Countries (2014-2019)

5.1.2 Americas Vegan Beauty Products Value by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 Americas Vegan Beauty Products Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Vegan Beauty Products Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

……Continued

