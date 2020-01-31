VR Gaming Market – The Next Trend in 3D Technology Industry Analysis by TMR

Virtual reality (VR) gaming involves a user to experience a three-dimensional environment and interact with that environment during a game. It is the application of a three-dimensional artificial environment to computer games that has become reality using bio-sensing technology. Virtual reality environments are created using VR software and are presented to the user in a manner that they supersede real environments. It makes gamers to develop disbelief over real environments and make them believe the VR environment to be real.

With the advancement of technology, virtual reality gaming has reached the next level. The VR headsets that are currently used offer a great experience with little nausea or lag, two areas that needed corrections on account of historical data.

Many start-ups are now incorporating these three dimensional features in video games thus facilitating growth opportunity for the VR gaming market in recent years. Increasing awareness of virtual reality technology is a prime factor for the steep growth rate of the virtual reality gaming market.

With rising disposable income and benefits of technology, higher percentage of population is expected to purchase VR devices such a VR headsets in the next few years. Hence, in recent decades, rising awareness about the benefit of VR technology acts as a major driving factor for this market.

One of the crucial disadvantages of VR gaming is that it leads to disassociation from reality. If a player is continuously immersed in VR gaming, the player is unable to differentiate between reality and virtual reality and this would create a level of gaming addiction. This kind of addiction causes physical and mental health hazards and is thus likely to hinder the growth prospects of this market during the forecast period.

Personal computer is a major platform that supports VR gaming. Console gaming companies are slow in bringing VR technology in gaming devices and these factors are likely to restrain the growth prospect of the VR gaming market over the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the virtual reality gaming market include Samsung, Google, Sony, Oculus HR, HTC, Razer and others.

