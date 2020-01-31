Warehouse Robotics Market – Grow at 12% CAGR as Industrial Automation Gains Pace

The global warehouse robotics market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of many market players, elucidates an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. Several players are concentrating on expanding their foothold through mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

They are heavily spending on research and development to introduce innovative warehouse robotics solutions. Many new companies and startups are entering the competitive warehouse robotics market. A few of the prominent players in the global warehouse robotics market include Amazon Robotics LLC, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Wynright Corporation, SSI SCHAEFER, and YASKAWA.

Rising number of SME’s in the industrial sector need robotic solutions to keep pace in the digital world. Hence, the global warehouse robotics market is expected to witness a boost during the forecast period. The global warehouse robotics market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2027. Additionally, the global warehouse robotics market is projected to reach an estimated value of US$9,579.3mn during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the Asia Pacific region dominates the global warehouse robotics market last year. It is expected to be monopolized by the Asia Pacific region in the coming years as well. The growth can be attributed to increasing deployment of robotic solutions.

On the basis of segmentation, the global warehouse robotics market is divided into food and beverages, e-commerce, chemical, automotive, plastics, and rubber, in terms of end users. Of these, the global warehouse robotics market is projected to be ruled by the e-commerce sector.