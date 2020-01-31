Warehouse Robotics Market – Grow at 12% CAGR as Industrial Automation Gains Pace
The global warehouse robotics market is fragmented and highly competitive due to the presence of many market players, elucidates an upcoming Transparency Market Research (TMR) report. Several players are concentrating on expanding their foothold through mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.
They are heavily spending on research and development to introduce innovative warehouse robotics solutions. Many new companies and startups are entering the competitive warehouse robotics market. A few of the prominent players in the global warehouse robotics market include Amazon Robotics LLC, Fetch Robotics, Inc., Wynright Corporation, SSI SCHAEFER, and YASKAWA.
Rising number of SME’s in the industrial sector need robotic solutions to keep pace in the digital world. Hence, the global warehouse robotics market is expected to witness a boost during the forecast period. The global warehouse robotics market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2019 to 2027. Additionally, the global warehouse robotics market is projected to reach an estimated value of US$9,579.3mn during the forecast period.
Large scale industries deploy robotic solutions to perform dangerous operations instead of humans. Robotics help in tracking data related to tasks in case of human errors or any deviation from task oriented work. Additionally, humans can work only up to limited hours, however, robots can be put to operations 24/7.
During labor crunch situations such as indefinite strikes and protests by labor unions, robotics solutions come to rescue. They can easily carry out the operations at an industrial level without any loss for the industry. Such factors are expected to drive the global warehouse robotics market to a stellar growth during the forecast years.
Over the last few years, the E-commerce industry has witnessed significant growth. This has augmented the demand for warehouses to store large amounts of e-commerce inventories. This led to high demand for human personnel to carry out processes and operations in warehouses.
According to CBRE, a prominent international industrial real estate firm based in the U.S., rapid growth of the e-commerce sector is expected to create demand for an additional 452,000 warehouses and distribution workers by FY 2018–19, which could turn out to be unsustainable in the already labor-strapped industry.
The global warehouse robotics market is segmented into:
Robot
- ASRS
- Articulated Robots
- Gantry Cartesian Robots
- Collaborative Robot
- SCARA
Application
- Food and Beverages
- Pharmaceutical
- E-commerce
- Automotive
- Chemical
- Rubber and Plastic