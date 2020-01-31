Women’s Health Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment And Key Trends 2019-2025

To present a comprehensive overview of the global Women’s Health market, the report carefully segments it based on various parameters such as geography, product type, services and others. The report also provides the values of each of these segments and individual growth rates during the forecast period. The dominant as well as emerging trends have been picked out. With handful of tables, charts, and graphs, the report carries extensive pictorial representation to support its findings.

This report on the women’s health market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Rise in number of women facing menopausal condition, rising incidence of women’s diseases, growing awareness among people about the availability of treatment for women’s health related diseases, technological advancements and high R&D investments are major factors driving market growth.

The women’s health market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on treatment type, disease indication, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the women’s health market.

Based on treatment type, the market has been segmented into hormonal treatment and non-hormonal treatment. Hormonal treatment segment is subdivided into estrogen therapy, progestin therapy, combination therapy, thyroid replacement therapy, parathyroid hormone therapy, and others. While non-hormonal treatment segment considers cancer targeted therapy drugs, antibiotics, bisphosphonates, and others (vitamin D treatment, calcitonin, RANK-Ligand, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs etc.). The treatment type market segments have been analyzed based on available approved drugs, cost-effectiveness, and prevalence rate by geography. The market size in terms of value (US$) and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on disease indication, the women’s health market has been segmented into following categories: cancer, hypothyroidism, post-menopausal syndrome, osteoporosis, contraceptive, uterine fibroid, urinary tract infection, and other disease indications. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on new product launches, incidence and prevalence rate, and prescription pattern. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Geographically, the global women’s health market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global women’s health market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in the women’s health market are – Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Amgen Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, Allergan Plc, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Johnson & Johnson and others.

