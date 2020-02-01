Application Management Services Market 2018 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
Application Management Services Market 2018
In 2017, the global Application Management Services Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Application Management Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Management Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
Accenture plc
IBM Corp
Capgemini Group S.A.
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
Atos SE
Computer Science Corp.
L&T Infotech
Infosys Ltd.
NTT Data Corp.
Mahindra Systems
Wipro Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
System Integration
Support & Maintenance
Database Management
Consulting
Modernization
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Retail
Public Sector
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Application Management Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 System Integration
1.4.3 Support & Maintenance
1.4.4 Database Management
1.4.5 Consulting
1.4.6 Modernization
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Application Management Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 IT and Telecom
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Public Sector
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Application Management Services Market Size
2.2 Application Management Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Application Management Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Application Management Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Application Management Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Application Management Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Application Management Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Application Management Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Application Management Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Application Management Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Application Management Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
12.1.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Application Management Services Introduction
12.1.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Revenue in Application Management Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Recent Development
12.2 Accenture plc
12.2.1 Accenture plc Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Application Management Services Introduction
12.2.4 Accenture plc Revenue in Application Management Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Accenture plc Recent Development
12.3 IBM Corp
12.3.1 IBM Corp Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Application Management Services Introduction
12.3.4 IBM Corp Revenue in Application Management Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 IBM Corp Recent Development
12.4 Capgemini Group S.A.
12.4.1 Capgemini Group S.A. Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Application Management Services Introduction
12.4.4 Capgemini Group S.A. Revenue in Application Management Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Capgemini Group S.A. Recent Development
12.5 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
12.5.1 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Application Management Services Introduction
12.5.4 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. Revenue in Application Management Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd. Recent Development
12.6 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
12.6.1 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Application Management Services Introduction
12.6.4 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Revenue in Application Management Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Recent Development
12.7 Atos SE
12.7.1 Atos SE Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Application Management Services Introduction
12.7.4 Atos SE Revenue in Application Management Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Atos SE Recent Development
12.8 Computer Science Corp.
12.8.1 Computer Science Corp. Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Application Management Services Introduction
12.8.4 Computer Science Corp. Revenue in Application Management Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Computer Science Corp. Recent Development
Continued….
