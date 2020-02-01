Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Production, Price, Trend by Type Forecast 2019 To 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Trends & Forecast To 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



An Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) is an integrated circuit (IC) customized for a particular use, rather than intended for general-purpose use. For example, a chip designed to run in a digital voice recorder or a high-efficiency Bitcoin miner is an ASIC.

Application-specific standard products (ASSPs) are intermediate between ASICs and industry standard integrated circuits like the 7400 series or the 4000 series

Standard-cell based design is a process of designing the ASICs with digital-logic features and creates efficient blocks with electric characteristics such as capacitance and inductance. Utilizing this, the manufacture of ASICs is done with high density and good electrical performance.

Moreover, the standard cell-based ASICs can be used by any manufacturer in any product, regardless of the design complexity. Additionally, a standard cell can also produce a cost-effective design with less manufacturing time and can be integrated with internet protocol cores and static random access memory effectively.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Analog Devices

Infineon Technologies

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Linear Technology

Maxim Integrated

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Skyworks Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Full-custom Design

Standard-cellBbased

Gate-array Based

Segment by Application

Automobiles

Laptops

PCs

Smartbands

Smartphones

Smartwatches

Tablets

TVs

