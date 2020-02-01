Automotive Body Architecture Market Great Opportunities Available for the Vendors: AB Volvo, Volkswagen AG, General Motors, BMW AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Tata Motors

Automotive body architecture is the design of the vehicle body in order to achieve maximum possible performance at a minimal expense. In automotive body architecture, engineers are able to analyze capabilities of the vehicle body prior it’s manufacturing. The automotive body architecture is designed by considering the aerodynamics, which enhances the overall vehicle performance. Automotive body architecture is designed with the help of car design software and vehicle design software.

Body is an essential part of the vehicle, and hence, the demand for automotive body architecture is increasing due to the rise in demand for vehicles. Consistently increasing population and their income, rapidly growing urbanization, decreasing vehicle prices due to availability of various vehicle models, and rising standards of living demanding luxury and comfort are fueling the demand for vehicles and subsequently, for automotive body architecture.

The global automotive body architecture market can be segmented based on vehicle type, vehicle class, body type, and geography. In terms of vehicle type, the global automotive body architecture market can be classified into two primary segments. The commercial vehicle segment of the automotive body architecture market can be further sub-segmented into light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and buses and coaches. Presently, passenger vehicles witness a significant demand for in-vehicle safety and comfort. Moreover, stringent emission norms are fueling the demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, which in turn is increasing the responsibilities over vehicle body design.

Based on vehicle class, the automotive body architecture market can be segregated into four segments. Luxury and premium class vehicles are known for their safety and comfort. Rich interior design and larger internal space have significant impact on the design of the vehicle body. Selection of body material varies marginally with the class of vehicle.

Based on vehicle body type, the global automotive body architecture market can be divided into four segments. The number of sedan and hatchback vehicles across the globe is significantly high, and hence, these two segments accounted for a major share of the automotive body architecture market, in terms of revenue, in 2017.

In terms of region, the global automotive body architecture market can be segmented into five prominent regions. Asia Pacific is a prominent market for vehicles. Large population and increase in their per capita income, developing road infrastructure and connectivity, rapid rise in urbanization, lower number of vehicles per 1000 people, and lack of proper public transportation are fueling the demand for vehicles across the region, which in turn is propelling the expansion of automotive body architecture market in Asia Pacific.

Countries of several nations across Latin America and Middle East & Africa have initiated several policies in favor of vehicle and component manufacturers, which in turn are likely to offer numerous opportunities to key players operating in the global automotive body architecture market in these regions.

Key players operating in the global automotive body architecture market include AB Volvo, Volkswagen AG, General Motors, BMW AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Tata Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Nissan Motor Co., LTD., Tesla, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.