Automotive Heated Rear-view Mirror Market: Commercial Sector to Witness High Revenue Growth During 2017 – 2025

Side mirrors of the vehicle that comprise an electronic heating system behind the mirror surface are known as automotive heated rear-view mirrors. Moreover, heated rear view mirrors are used to remove fog or ice on them. Usually, a defrost switch is provided on the dashboard of the vehicle to activate the heating of the rear-view mirrors and it can be utilized whenever desired.

The global automotive heated rear-view mirror market is expanding at a considerable pace, and its pace is rising significantly in the regions that experience extreme cold weather in order to remove ice and fog from the mirrors. Rising concerns about safety is a major driver of the automotive heated rear-view mirror market across all regions. Moreover, premium segment vehicles are equipped with heated rear-view mirrors; however, the penetration of the heated rear view mirrors is rising in lower segment vehicles. Thus, the automotive heated rear-view mirror market is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period. Rising demand for advance driving assistance systems and development in smart mobility is likely to restrain the automotive heated rear-view mirror market, as the production of autonomous vehicles is anticipated to completely eliminate the rear view mirror from vehicles.

The global automotive heated rear-view mirror market can be segmented based on position, vehicle, sales channel, and region. Based on position, the side mirror segment is likely to hold a major share of the market, as compared to the cabin rear-view mirror segment, as the cabin rear-view mirror is installed within the cabin of the vehicle and is protected against fog and ice due to the cabin’s temperature.

In terms of sales channel, OEM is likely to be the dominating segment of the automotive heated rear-view mirror market; however, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to expand at a significant rate owing to rising installation of aftermarket heated rear view mirrors in Europe and North America. Side rear-view mirrors are a highly delicate part of the vehicle and get damaged even in case of minor accidents, thus the aftermarket segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.