Automotive Remanufacturing Market: Technological Advancements and Move Towards Digital World Driving Revenue Growth

Automotive industry is more concern about environment pollution. Stringent emission norms by government bodies and strict implementation by the automotive sector are prompting a complete shift in business from manufacturing of traditional parts to ecofriendly solutions. Remanufacturing is a process in which the new product is reassembled or remanufactured from the old product by utilizing various technical processes, or the new part is modified to enhance its life or performance. The automotive industry has a long tradition of remanufacturing, as compare to other types of industries.

Growing lifespan of modern vehicles and increased number of on-road vehicles across the globe are anticipated to drive the automotive remanufacturing market during the forecast period. Furthermore, several OEMs have realized the potential of remanufacturing business and hence, the automotive remanufacturing market is likely to expand during the forecast period.

The automotive remanufacturing market can be segmented based on component types, service provider, vehicle type, and region. Based on Component Types, the automotive remanufacturing market can be classified into engine components, starters and alternators, wheels & brake-related components, electric & electronics, fuel system, transmission related, and others.

Engine or engine related components are replaced or remanufactured twice during the vehicle’s lifespan. Starters and alternators are the most remanufactured components apart from the vehicle engine. Across the globe, approximately 300 manufacturers produce starter motors and alternators. Among them, 50% manufacturers are U.S.-based and 30% manufacturers are based in Europe. Likewise, transmission & transmission parts are also remanufactured, which enhances vehicle efficiency and offers additional benefits such as inspection of parts, replacement of overused parts, and diagnostics testing.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive remanufacturing market can be split into OEMs and independent remanufacturers. OEMs are investing in remanufacturing automotive businesses, considering the potential of the business. Utilization of advance of machinery, skilled technical staff, and reliable solutions with proper diagnostic facilities are the potential factor which is likely to expand OEMs segment during the forecast period. Consequently, the OEMs segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.