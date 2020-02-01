Autonomous Monorail Market: Strong Distribution Channels Expected to Provide More Convenience to Various End Users in the Global Market

Autonomous monorail is a modern railway technology that runs on a single railway track. Several autonomous monorail run on elevated tracks and are completely automatic. In 1897, the term monorail originated from conjunction of “mono”, which means one and “rail”, by a German engineer Eugen Langen, who titled wagons suspended with elevated railway system the Einschieniges Hängebahnsystem Eugen Langen (Eugen Langen One-railed Suspension Tramway). Advancements in technology have led to the development of autonomous monorails that possess their own intelligence communication systems, which decide the movement of the monorail. For instance, where to halt, when to stop, and other barrier.

Railways are widely considered as a safe, economical, and secure means of transportation owing to the less number of train fatalities, as compared to roadways. This is projected to boost the autonomous monorail market during the forecast period. Growing and urban areas require better, quick, comfortable, and safe means of transportation systems, especially for long journeys within these areas, as a large number of passengers commute to their workplace, colleges, universities, hospitals, and other places.

This is projected to boost the autonomous monorail market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increased focus of the railway industry on enhanced passenger safety is a major factor that is expected to boost the autonomous monorail market during the forecast period. In 2018, in Yinchuan, the capital of China’s Ningxia Hui region witnessed the incorporation of the “Yungui” system, a driverless monorail transit system, which was developed by BYD, a prominent new energy vehicle maker based in China and Huawei, the telecom giant. It keeps secure distance from other obstacle monitors passenger flow, and detects malfunctions automatically. This is projected to propel the autonomous monorail market during the forecast period. However, higher initial investment and complexity of modifying existing monorail are prime factors that are likely to hamper the autonomous monorail market during the forecast period.