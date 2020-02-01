Baby Ointment Market is Driven By The Rising Preference Towards Organic and Natural Products Among The Consumers

Globally parents are becoming more conscious regarding maintenance of proper hygiene and cleanliness and general wellbeing of their babies. Baby ointments are usually used to prevent diaper rash, dry skin, heat rash, eczema and insect bites. The skin of the babies and the adult differ in many respects. The skin of the babies is over sensitive and there is a tendency of flaking and peeling of the skin during the first three weeks just after birth. The problems in skin of babies mainly occur due wrapping them in tightly fitting garments in order to keep them warm and prevent growth of any kind of bacteria. From the functional point of view, baby ointment products are mainly used to protect the baby skin from the hostile environment and also cleaning the skin thoroughly to prevent bacterial growth.

The global baby ointment market has been segmented on the basis of different product types and distribution channel. By product type the global baby ointment market has been segmented into medicinal creams, massage oils, and lotions. Baby oils remain popular and are expected to capture a significant market share over the years. In the formulations of the baby oil, vegetable oils lanoline derivatives and other higher alcohols can be utilized. The famous brands of the baby oil contain mineral oil that has high purity without any kind of perfume. Baby oils are intended to provide soothing massages to the babies and improve the blood circulation and help the babies to sleep. Further,Baby creams and lotions help to moisturize the skin while medicinal creams prevents diaper rashes and protects the skin from any kind of bacterial growth.

The market can be further segmented on the basis of distribution channel namely online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. Offline distribution channel are segmented into super markets and hyper markets, pharmacy stores, departmental stores and convenience stores. Online distribution channel are anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period due its convenience and presence large number of brands.

The global baby ointment market is mainly driven by the rising preference towards organic and natural products among the consumers. Organic and natural creams and oil consists of herbs natural extracts and other essential nutrients and thus it provides soothing and soft skin to the babies. However, the market is anticipated to face several restraints due tohigh entry barriers and challenges due to the presence of strict rules and regulations in the manufacturing and marketing of the baby ointments. Presence of high development and investment costs associated with the several clinical rules and procedures in development of new products are thus creating hindrance to the global baby ointment market.

In the region wise study, the global baby ointments market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific region which includes China, India, Japan, Australia are anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the rising number of birth rates and changing lifestyle among the population. Moreover rising living standards with increase in income, rise in the women working population backed by government initiatives towards child welfare are expected to boost the global baby ointment market of Asia Pacific region. Europe which includes France, Germany, Italy among the other regions are expected to capture a significant market share due to the growing awareness among the population regarding the general wellbeing of their children.