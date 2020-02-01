Blockchain in Electronic Component Market- Growing Number of Counterfeited Goods to Enhance Use of Block Chain Technology in Electronic Components

With increasing use of advanced technology and growing dependency on connected devices has encouraged use of block chain technology. Block chain is a decentralized, public digital ledger helps in recording transactions across computers. The banking and financial sector has deployed this technology to a great extent. But its application is growing in the electronic component industry. One of the major reasons behind this is block chain removes the risk associated with counterfeiting while supplying electronic components. As the number of counterfeited goods being supplied it has become high important to have something reliable because it increases difficulty while manufacturing. Thus, to maintain a faster and a cheaper way via an online transaction in integration of block chain.

Moreover, growing application semiconductors in different sectors has further increased threats of counterfeiting. Industry suppliers may unknowingly use sub-standard counterfeited goods that will make them stand in a position where they’ll experience high financial risk and face damages against their brand. Thu, to avoid these incidences, block chain technology is being implemented at a larger scale. It will help in tracking and verifying products, starting from raw material to warehouse. Noting transaction each time will reduce the anonymity and ensure the safety of the products.

Phenomenal Example Set by UK Military by using Block Chain Technology to Counter Rise of Counterfeit Electronic Components

Accenture, a U.K. consultancy is working with Thales, a French electronics maker, to develop demonstrators for proper security of electronic components. With counterfeit pasts being a real threat to manufacturers needs a peoper system in place to deals with this issue. According to the data provided U.S. armed services in 2017, about 15% of components in their machinery are counterfeit, but number in U.K military is yet unknown.

Accenture introduced a system using NFC-based crypto-tag based on diodes, and used a physically unclonable feature (PUF) feature in an FPGA. The PFU and NFC identifiers are linked with secure ledger, anonymous, which is at the center of the block chain technology. Both the companies are making efforts on cryptographic key distribution and management technology by using blockchain known, as the Thales Hardware Security Module (HSM) is likely to hold a share of this system.