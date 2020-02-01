Blower Motor Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2026

In the past few years, the global market for Blower Motor has witness a number of changes. This research report is an effort to understand the effect of these changes on the market for across the world. This research report on the global Blower Motor market deals with the historical data as well as current statistics of this market and projects the future growth based on the complete overview of the overall performance of this market during the period from 2018 to 2026. The report focuses on analyzing this market on the basis of various market verticals and presents a clear picture of it.



All types of vehicles include HVAC (Heat ventilation and air conditioning) systems, which consist of a heating fan motor. Mostly, a single electric motor is utilized to circulate both hot and cold air through the HVAC system, depending upon climactic conditions. Important components of heating fan motors are DC motor, motor housing, and fan. However, components may change according to application. Additional components include the fan relay and blower motor resister. Different types of vehicles configure heating fan motors differently. In a majority of vehicles, heater boxes are located near the passenger compartment. However, they can also be fitted near the engine compartment.

Rise in demand for comfort is a major factor that is likely to propel the automotive heating fan motor market during the forecast period. Increase in demand for luxurious vehicles across the globe owing to increased purchasing capacity and consumer inclination toward SUVs are likely to boost demand for passenger vehicles during the forecast period. This is estimated to propel the automotive heating fan motor market during the forecast period. Government initiatives for green transportation due to pollution are driving the electric vehicle market. This is likely to positively impact the automotive heating fan motor market during the forecast period.

The automotive heating fan motor market can be segmented based on motor, vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of motor, the automotive heating fan motor market can be classified into AC motor and DC motor. The DC motor segment is likely to expand at a significant rate, owing to the popularity of DC motors among manufacturers. Most HVAC system manufacturers switch to DC motors as they dramatically reduce power requirement.

Based on vehicle, the automotive heating fan motor market can be divided into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, and electric vehicle. Continuous increase in the production of passenger vehicles across the globe is likely to drive the automotive heating fan motor market. An increase in electric vehicle sales across the globe owing to stringent emission norms is likely to drive the heating fan motor market during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive heating fan motor market can be divided into aftermarket and OEM. High presence of manufacturers which offers high strength fan motors with a longer lifespan and good service facilities. This is estimated to propel the OEM segment in the near future.

In terms of region, the automotive heating fan motor market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The automotive heating fan motor market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid pace due to the presence of a large customer base and a robust automotive industry in the region. Rapid urbanization, migration towards metro cities and increase in purchase power capacity of the consumer are likely to drive the automotive industry during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the automotive heating fan motor market are Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Mahle GmbH, Nidec Corporation, Denso Corporation, Valeo, and others.

