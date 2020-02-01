Bulimia Nervosa Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2025

Bulimia nervosa also known as bulimia is an eating disorder associated with binge eating that follow the compensatory procedures. Patients suffering from this illness have repeat episodes of binge eating which may involve eating significantly larger portions of food than a normal individual within the same duration and under similar circumstances; and a lack of control over eating during that duration. This is followed by recurrent behavior to prevent weight gain such as excessive usage of medications such as laxatives and diuretics; excessive fasting; excessive exercise; and self-induced vomiting among others. This continuous cycle of binge eating and purging impacts the physical and mental well-being of the individual.

Furthermore, it causes damage to the digestive system and causes chemical imbalances in the body, impacting the functioning of major body organs such as the heart, which could prove to be fatal. A range of factors are responsible for causing bulimia nervosa, which include emotional distress, growing stress, low confidence, and frequent concerns over weight gain. The symptoms associated with bulimia nervosa include dislike of one’s physical appearance, guilt feelings, anxiety, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, and substance use, among others. However, most of these symptoms are unnoticed in the individual, making it difficult to diagnose the disease.

Bulimia nervosa is more commonly observed among women as compared to men. The lifetime prevalence of the disease in the U.S. is found to be over 1.5% of women and 0.5% of men which translates to over 4.5 million women and 1.5 million men. This disease is found to be common among adolescents; however, it has also been diagnosed in patients as young as six years and in older adults. The increasing intake of alcohol and increasing number of cardio-vascular diseases which lead to bulimia nervosa among patients is likely to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of treatment, and the lack of drugs specific to the treatment of bulimia nervosa might have an adverse effect on future market growth.

The bulimia nervosa market can be segmented based on treatment type, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of treatment type, the market can be segmented into medications, which include prescription drugs; psychotherapies, nutritional therapies, and other non-drug therapies. Prescription drugs can be further segmented into antidepressants, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, monoamine oxidase inhibitors, tetracyclic antidepressants, opioid antagonists, and others. Prescription drug therapy primarily employed for the treatment of the disease are aimed at treatment of depression, anxiety, or obsessive-compulsive disorder, which often co-exist along with bulimia nervosa. Some of the prescription drugs are intended to induce the feeling of fullness in the individual to prevent binge eating. In addition, there is one prescription drug, fluoxetine, which has been approved by the U.S. FDA specifically for bulimia nervosa indication. On the basis of distribution channel, the market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies, among others. Hospital pharmacies are anticipated to be the leading segment in the bulimia nervosa market.

Geographically, the bulimia nervosa market can be segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to record highest share in the market owing to the growing incidence and prevalence of the disease; focus of various organizations to create awareness among people; and due to a well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Europe is anticipated to follow North America in the bulimia nervosa market. However, growth in the region is anticipated to be negatively impacted owing to the sluggish economic growth in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to record a robust CAGR during the forecast period, owing to significant contribution from emerging countries such as China and India.

The leading players in the bulimia nervosa market include Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Forest Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, and GlaxoSmithKline.

