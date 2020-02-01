Car Rental Services Market Opportunities, Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2019 – 2025

global car rental services market between 2012 and 2027 in its report titled Car Rental Services Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012 2016) and Opportunity Assessment (20172027). The current study reveals the market trends and market dynamics in all seven regions that are expected to positively affect the current market environment and future scenario of the Car Rental Services market over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This Future Market Insights report inspects the Car Rental Services market for the period 20122027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights into developments in the car rental services market that are gradually helping transform global businesses associated with the car rental services market.

The global car rental services market report begins with the executive summary and defines various categories and their share in the Car Rental Services market. The section is followed by market dynamics, an overview of the global car rental services market that includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that are impacting growth in the car rental services market. Furthermore, the attractiveness index with elaborated insights is provided that perfectly encapsulates the market attractiveness based on metrics such as CAGR and incremental opportunity.

The car rental services market is segmented on the basis of car type, booking type, customer type, sector type, end-use and region. On the basis of car type, the market is segmented into economy cars, compact cars, intermediate cars, premium cars, luxury cars, and others. On the basis of booking type, the global car rental services is segmented into Offline Access, Mobile Application, and other Internet Access. By sector type, the market for car rental services is segmented into Organized and Unorganized sectors. On the basis of customer type, global car rental services market is segmented into business class and leisure class customers. On the basis of booking type, global car rental services is segmented into Intercity, Intracity, On-Airport, and others.

Competition Dashboard Profiles Key Players

Competition analysis is critical in the global car rental market and the FMI report has delivered on that front. The report has profiled some of the most prominent companies actively involved in the car rental market and readers are advised to refer to this informative section. The competition dashboard comprises a broad organizational overview, financial ratios, strategies adopted, and recent company developments that affect their position in the car rental market.

Best-in-Class Research Methodology

The research methodology developed by Future Market Insights is envied by our competitors and trusted by our valued partners. Our team of expert analysts begin their study with exhaustive primary and secondary research by conducting interviews with key stakeholders, industry and domain experts. The data is then thoroughly scrutinized with the help of advanced company tools to extract all the necessary qualitative and quantitative insights pertaining to the global car rental market.

Car Rental Market Taxonomy

By Car Type

Economy Cars

Compact Cars

Intermediate Cars

Premium Cars

Luxury Cars

Others

By Booking Type

Offline Access

Mobile Application

Other Internet Access

By Customer Type

Business

Leisure

By End-Use

Intercity

Intracity

On-Airport

Others

By Sector Type

Organized

Unorganized

Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

BENELUX

NORDIC

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

China

ASEAN

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

