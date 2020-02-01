Cloud Dictation Solution Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2028

The global Cloud Dictation Solution market has been meticulously researched on and studied and detailed on in this publication with the help of advanced primary and secondary research that has been performed by the best of analysts and using the best of the available techniques. The publications that enable market stakeholders to study the Cloud Dictation Solution market elaborately and carefully and take well-informed decisions so as to maximize profit and minimize cost.



Cloud dictation solutions is a type of voice productivity software, which guides in editing and recording of the spoken word in real-time, which are further used in making the transcripts. This specific cloud solution is typically a SaaS based service which collaborates with work sharing, digital dictation, and smartphone apps. In recent days, smartphones are extensively used as a digital dictation device with rapid transcription in the cloud. However, cloud dictation solution is highly integrated in several enterprises for mobilizing their professionals and provide them with the facility to dictate from anywhere with the usage of any type of device. Such facilities are highly fueling growth in the global cloud dictation solution market.

Several features of cloud dictation solution include prioritizing the urgent tasks along with setting alarms for on time work completion and monitoring all types of task progresses in real time are the reasons behind the rapid adoption of cloud dictation solution in large enterprises. Such factors are also positively influencing the growth of the global cloud dictation solution market. Along with this, several other factors such as rising investments by numerous enterprises in SaaS based services and increasing use of smartphones worldwide are also propelling expansion in the global cloud dictation solution market.

Furthermore, continuous change in several business workflow processes on account of the modern IT trends and various hardware devices are also providing impetus to the growth of the global cloud dictation solution market. This solution is widely adopted in several industry verticals such as manufacturing, travel and hospitality, telecom, retail, and healthcare.

Cloud dictation solutions is a voice productivity software which assists in recording and editing the spoken word in real-time, and are further used to make transcripts. This cloud solution is a SaaS based service which combines digital dictation, work sharing, and smartphone apps. Nowadays, smartphones such as iPhone, Android, Windows and Blackberry are used as a digital dictation device with instant transcription in the cloud.From one simple web interface, administrators of cloud dictation solution can add or remove users, assign author/typist workflow, manage dictation archive, backup and download dictations, search for dictations and overview each user’s system usage.

Cloud dictation solution is incorporated in enterprises to mobilize their professionals and give them the ability to dictate from anywhere, to anywhere from almost any device.

Features of cloud dictation solution include

Recording and sending dictations to support team from smartphone, tablet or desktop

Prioritizing the most urgent tasks and setting progress alerts for on time completion of work processes

Attaching documents, photos or important links to the dictations

Monitor the progress of all of the tasks at one place and in real time

Cloud Dictation Solution Market: Drivers and Restraints

Adoption of digital dictation owing to increased digitization, adoption of cloud-based services, rise in usage of smartphones, increasing investments by enterprises in SaaS based services, and continuous change in business workflow processes owing to modern IT trends and hardware devices are some factors driving the growth of cloud dictation solution market.

However, high initial investment, data security issues, and lack of skilled workforce are some factors restraining the growth of cloud dictation solution market.

Cloud Dictation Solution Market: Segmentation

Cloud dictation solution market can be segmented on the basis of dictation system, end-user size, industry vertical and region wise. On the basis of dictation system it can be sub-segmented into portable recorder, computer dictation microphone, call-in dictation system, and mobile phone applications. On the basis of end-user size cloud dictation solution market can be further segmented into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical it can be categorized into IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utility, and Others. Region wise global cloud dictation solution market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Cloud Dictation Solution Market: Trends

One of the important trends happening in the cloud dictation market is enabling dictation systems through smartphone application focused on high security of dictations such as SpeechLive dictation workflow solution developed by Speech Processing Solutions. This solution encrypts the dictations while recording and storing it in cloud. Another trend in this market is SpeechScribe service, which is a transcription service that does the typing as the person speaks such as.

Cloud Dictation Solution Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the cloud dictation solution market include BigHand, Cloud Dictation, VoiceCloud, iScribe Healthcare, Inc., Arrendale Associates, Inc., and Speech Processing Solutions.

