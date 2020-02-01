Competitive Situation: Ballistic Floatation Vest – Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

In a highly dynamic global market for Ballistic Floatation Vest, companies need to constantly evolve to stay ahead of the curve. To do so, they need accurate information on the market. The recent report endeavors to help them achieve their growth targets by offering crucial information on the global Ballistic Floatation Vest market. The findings of the research study is not just expected to help such savvy vendors keen on expanding their global footprint, but also policy makers and regulatory organizations, investors, independent research bodies, and non-profit organizations.

Ballistic floatation vest offers ballistic protection to user working in or around a water body. Ballistic floatation vest is manufactured from light-weight foam, which is used to maintain buoyancy. It protects from various weapons to an extent, as well as aid in floating up above the water. The vest contains sufficient quantity of buoyant material, which helps the person to float on the water in swimming position or in upright position. The ballistic floatation vest is mainly used by the coast guards, military personnel and law enforcement who require ballistic protection while on duty around a water body.

In global ballistic floatation vest market, trend is shifting from simple design of ballistic floatation vests to more improved and advanced vests. Global manufacturers are producing floatation vest with full wrap around nylon webbing belt and groin strap that prevent the vest from loosening while in the water and also increase the durability of the vest.

Global Ballistic Floatation VestMarket: Dynamics

The increasing focus of defense agencies on soldier survivability cater the growth of global ballistic floatation vest market. In addition, the intensification of robberies and burglaries cause an increase in demand for ballistic vests in law enforcement protection and civilians, which imparts a positive impact on the global market of ballistic floatation vest. Large scale modernization of traditional system, rise of border disputes on seas, etc. are the major factors driving the expansion of global ballistic floatation market.

The ballistic floatation vest has some downsides too. Wearing the vest with the additional thickness may lead to discomfort in hot and warm environmental conditions. Whereas, users have to carry additional weight on their body, which may lead to body pain. Moreover, it does not give protection from sharp and pointed weapons and high velocity fire arms such as rifles. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of global ballistic floatation vest market. However, manufacturers are focusing on reducing the weight of the vest by using ceramic materials that can provide more comfort to the user.

Global Ballistic Floatation Vest Market: Segmentation

The global ballistic floatation vest market is segmented based on the type of material used, coverage area of vest, thickness of the vest and by weight of the vest.

Segmentation based on the type of material used is as follows;

Ceramic

Foam

Nylon

Segmentation of ballistic floatation vest based on coverage area is as following;

Small ( 0.278m2)

Medium (0.32m2)

Large (0.36m2)

X-large (0.41m2)

XX-large (0.47m2)

Segmentation of ballistic floatation vest based on the thickness is as following;

24mm

27mm

15mm

16mm

Segmentation of ballistic floatation vest based on weight is as following;

1.5 kg

1.8 kg

2.95 kg

3.5 kg

Global Ballistic Floatation Vest:Regional Overview

North America is expected to dominate the global ballistic floatation vest market, accounting for a maximum share of the market due to higher military spending in countries of North America such as the U.S. and Canada. The government military programmes such as Extremity Protection programme and Soldier Protection System-Torso programme, providing full body armour, which results in regional growth of the ballistic floatation vest market. Rising of welfare and border disputes and terrorist activities in the countries of Asia Pacific such as India, China and South Korea are expected to boost the demand for ballistic floatation vests. Furthermore, European countries such as the U.K. and Germany will witness a lower share due to reduction in defence budgets owing to the financial crisis.

Global Ballistic Floatation Vest:Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants of global ballistic floatation vest market includes,

Sylktech

Dupont.

Buffers Marine Ab

Ballistic Body Armor

Hard Shell FZE

Mars Armor

Sarkar Defense

The participants of the ballistic floatation vest market is focusing on the manufacturing of vests with ceramic materials, which result in the reduction of the weight and provide increased comfort and flexibility to the user.

