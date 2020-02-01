COSMETIC PACKAGING MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Global cosmetic packaging market is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.02% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$39.697 billion by 2023, increasing from US$29.592 billion in 2017. The global cosmetic packaging market is driven by expanding urbanization and deeper penetration of cosmetic and body care product through e-commerce and other retail channels. New products such as 3D printed and airless bottles are being introduced by suppliers to meet fast changing consumer requirements. However, fluctuation in raw material prices will restrain the global cosmetics packaging market over the forecast period.

By Application

The skin care segment of the global cosmetic packaging market is expected to grow at a substantial rate and accounted for a major share in 2017. Increasing adoption of skin care and anti-aging products is also boosting the demand for cosmetic packaging solutions over the forecast period. Moreover, skin care segment has a huge number of variants such as face creams, cleansing wipes, pore strips, and toner among others, which is also augmenting the need for different cosmetic packaging solutions by manufacturers to differentiate their offerings and cater to wide range of customers. Men’s skin care market has also witnessed gradual growth over past few years and will contribute to the global cosmetic packaging market over the next five years.

By Container Type

The global cosmetics packaging market is segmented on basis of container types into jars, bottles, tubes, pumps and dispensers, and others. Bottle remains the prominent packaging solution due to its versatile usage for packaging of creams, lotions, fragrances and other products. Packaging vendors are offering airless bottles for better protection of the products and introducing advanced solutions for packaging of different cosmetic products.

By Material Type

Plastic remains the preferred material choice for the cosmetic industry due to its low cost, light weight, and durability. Various packaging products such as pen type, sachets, roller balls etc. remain easily customizable for better appeal and functionality of packs. The introduction of airless bottles has made plastic containers more secure and reduced the possibility of chemical contamination. The most commonly used plastic type used for cosmetic packaging is PP (Polypropylene), while few other types are PE, PET, HPE and acrylic ingredients.

By Capacity

Depending on the demographics and demand, packaging solution vendors are introducing value-size packs for higher customer satisfaction. Type 1 (below 50ml) remains in demand in price-sensitive countries like Indonesia and India as consumers tend to use smaller single-use flexible packaging products. Cosmetic manufacturers are responding to rising demand for affordable packaging in low per-capita income countries by varying their offerings ranging form of sachets to big bottles.

By Region

Asia Pacific Cosmetic Packaging Market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to increasing popularity of cosmetics in the region over the forecast period. The presence of a large number of vendors in the region is an additional factor boosting the market growth. The region will witness robust growth over the forecast period with increasing cosmetics demand originating from China, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand among others.

This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Identification of key industry players in the industry and their revenue contribution to the overall business or relevant segment aligned to the study have been covered as a part of competitive intelligence done through extensive secondary research. Various studies and data published by industry associations, analyst reports, investor presentations, press releases and journals among others have been taken into consideration while conducting the secondary research. Both bottom-up and top down approaches have been utilized to determine the market size of the overall market and key segments. The values obtained are correlated with the primary inputs of the key stakeholders in the global cosmetic packaging value chain. Last step involves complete market engineering which includes analyzing the data from different sources and existing proprietary datasets while using various data triangulation methods for market breakdown and forecasting.

Market intelligence is presented in the form of analysis, charts, and graphics to help the clients in gaining faster and efficient understanding of the market.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Sonoco, Bemis, Libo Cosmetics, Albea, and Amcor among others.

Segmentation

• By Type

o Jars

o Tubes

o Bottles

o Pumps and Dispensers

o Sachets

o Others

• By Application

o Skin Care

o Hair Care

o Others

• By Material

o Glass

o Metal

o Plastic

 PP

 PET

 Others

o Paper

• By Capacity

o Type 1 (200 ml)

• By Geography

o North America

 U.S.

 Canada

 Mexico

 Others

o South America

 Brazil

 Argentina

 Others

o Europe

 UK

 Germany

 France

 Italy

 Spain

 Others

o Middle East and Africa

 Saudi Arabia

 UAE

 Israel

 Others

o Asia-Pacific

 Japan

 China

 India

 Australia

 Others

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process And Design

2.2. Research Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In The Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness

5. Global Cosmetic Packaging Market By Type

5.1. Jars

5.2. Tubes

5.3. Bottles

5.4. Pumps and Dispensers

5.5. Sachets

5.6. Others

6. Global Cosmetic Packaging Market By Application

6.1. Skin Care

6.2. Hair Care

6.3. Others

7. Global Cosmetic Packaging Market By Material

7.1. Glass

7.2. Metal

7.3. Plastic

7.3.1. PP

7.3.2. PET

7.3.3. Others

7.4. Paper

8. Global Cosmetic Packaging Market By Capacity

8.1. Type 1 (200 ml)

9. Global Cosmetic packaging Market By Geography

9.1. North America

9.1.1. U.S.

9.1.2. Canada

9.1.3. Mexico

9.1.4. Others

9.2. South America

9.2.1. Brazil

9.2.2. Argentina

9.2.3. Others

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. UK

9.3.2. Germany

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Others

9.4. Middle East And Africa

9.4.1. Saudi Arabia

9.4.2. UAE

9.4.3. Israel

9.4.4. Others

9.5. Asia Pacific

9.5.1. Japan

9.5.2. China

9.5.3. India

9.5.4. Australia

9.5.5. Others

……Continued

