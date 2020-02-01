Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market – Surge in Government Investment in Diagnostic Health Care and Increase in Launch of New, Innovative Biologic Diagnostic Kits are Anticipated to Boost the Growth of the Market

Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market: Overview

Antibody is a blood protein produced in response to a specific antigen. An antibody is also known as immunoglobulin and is generally Y-shaped in structure. Advances in genetic engineering have made antibodies, especially monoclonal antibodies, more robust and efficacious as these increase the binding capacity to any type of specific antigen and are quite effective as a diagnostics tool to evaluate the various infectious diseases. However, demand for Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies is anticipated to decline during the forecast period owing to failure of antibodies in rapid diagnostic test for routine diagnosis and high cost of monoclonal antibodies.

The global diagnostic specialty antibodies market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on antibody type, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global diagnostic specialty antibodies market.

Global Diagnostic Specialty Antibodies Market: Key Segments

In terms of antibody type, the global diagnostic specialty antibodies market has been segmented into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, and recombinant polyclonal antibodies. Based on application, the market has been classified into hepatitis diagnosis, tuberculosis diagnostics, dengue diagnostics, oncology diagnostics, HIV diagnostics, infectious disease diagnostics, and others. In terms of end-user, the global diagnostic specialty antibodies market has been categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others. The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trend, and presence of key players. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

