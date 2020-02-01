Driverless Car Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Driverless Car Market:
Executive Summary
Driverless cars are automated cars which feature all the major competencies of traditional cars. The driverless car is also known as autonomous car, robotic car or self-driving car.
In 2018, the global Driverless Car market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Driverless Car status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Driverless Car development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Google
Daimler
Ford Motor
Toyota Motor
BMW
Audi
Volvo
Dutch Automated Vehicle Initiative (DAVI)
AutoNOMOS Labs
Volkswagen
Tesela
Didi Chuxing
Baidu
Apple
Market analysis by product type
Radar Sensor
Video Cameras
LiDAR Senor
Ultrasound Sensor
Central Computing System
GPS Navigation System
Market analysis by market
Commerical
Residential
Market analysis by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Driverless Car status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Driverless Car development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Driverless Car are as follows:
History Year: 2018-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
