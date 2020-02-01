Driverless Car Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Driverless Car Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Driverless Car Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Driverless cars are automated cars which feature all the major competencies of traditional cars. The driverless car is also known as autonomous car, robotic car or self-driving car.

In 2018, the global Driverless Car market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Driverless Car status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Daimler

Ford Motor

Toyota Motor

BMW

Audi

Volvo

Dutch Automated Vehicle Initiative (DAVI)

AutoNOMOS Labs

Volkswagen

Tesela

Didi Chuxing

Baidu

Apple

Market analysis by product type

Radar Sensor

Video Cameras

LiDAR Senor

Ultrasound Sensor

Central Computing System

GPS Navigation System

Market analysis by market

Commerical

Residential

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Driverless Car status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Driverless Car development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Driverless Car are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continuous…

