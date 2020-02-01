Dual Mass Flywheel Market- Increasing Demand For The Dual Mass Flywheel And Vibration Damping Devices Propels The Growth Rate Of The Market

Global Dual Mass Flywheel: Market Overview

An automotive dual mass flywheel is abbreviated as the dual mass flywheel is a mechanical device which provides energy to the system continuously. The dual name mass implies the mass of the device which is split into two, one-half of the mass is attached to the engine and another half to the gearbox. The installation is between the engine and the transmission along the clutch cover over the clutch disc. By accumulation of stored energy in two flywheels half masses, the vibration is reduced. The absorption of the vibration in the engine depends on the moving parts of the dual mass flywheel. The dual mass flywheel is widely adopted in the automotive industries considering its well-known positive effects on fuel consumption of the vehicles. The OEM in recent times are more inclined towards the reduction in the weight of the engines and to improve the fuel economy of the vehicle. The dual mass flywheel thus is one of the components used in the vehicles for the fuel efficiency as the light weight components employed in the vehicles increases the vibration levels. The dual mass flywheel by reducing the vibration in the engine has reduced the fuel consumption and facilitate the OEMs to offer fuel efficient engine to the vehicles. The dual mass flywheel since its introduction has undergone many development phases. Dual mass flywheels with the centrifugal pendulum type absorber are used wherever the conventional flywheels were installed. The dual mass flywheel introduction in the vehicles allows the vehicles to be operated at deficient speed without compromising the fuel efficiency and comfort of the driving. Owing to all above factors the dual mass flywheel is expected to have significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Dual Mass Flywheel: Market Dynamics

The Global Dual Mass Flywheel Market is projected to gain traction over the forecast period owing to the advantages and its features. The dual mass flywheel facilitates the OEMs and user to have less noise, easy to shift gears, vibration damping, longer service life, reduced fuel consumption and enhanced vehicle performance. These factors facilitate the OEM to provide vibration and thus noise controlled engine performance. The OEMs to have light weight engine by using lightweight components ultimately increases the vibrations of the engine and eventually opt for the dual mass flywheel for vibration damping. The other prominent factor responsible for the growth in demand for the dual mass flywheel is the stringent government rules for the emission and noise control in the vehicles. The latest 7 and eight-speed gearboxes favor the growth of dual mass flywheel in a global market.

However, the factors such as the cost of the dual mass flywheel and the comfortable wear out of the dual mass flywheel affect the demand for the dual mass flywheel in the automotive industries and thus over the global platform.

Global Dual Mass Flywheel: Segmentation

Based on the types, the Global Dual Mass Flywheel Market is segmented into

Individual bent spring

One phase bent spring in parallel

Two phase bent spring in parallel

Three phase bent spring

Global Dual Mass Flywheel: Regional Overview

Geographically, the Global Dual Mass Flywheel Market is segmented into seven regions including North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Japan, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific other than Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. North America due to rising in demand for the noise and vibration controlled vehicles along with the prominent presence of automotive industries in the region dominate the global dual mass flywheel market. The stringent government rules and growing trend of the quiet transport facilities in the regions facilitate the dual mass flywheel market to flourish in the regions such as North America and Europe. North America is thus expected to drive the market with the significant CAGR in the forecast period. However, the growing use of vehicles, adoption of latest technology, awareness about the noise levels emitted by the transportation and rise in the fuel prices all together make Asia Pacific prominent market forecast period 2017-2027. Increasing demand for the dual mass flywheel and vibration damping devices propels the growth rate of the global dual mass flywheel market in the forecast period.

Global Dual Mass Flywheel: Market Players

Some of the prominent players for the Global Dual Mass Flywheel Market include