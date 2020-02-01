In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) HDPE Pipes market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) HDPE Pipes market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/emea-europe-middle-east-and-africa-hdpe-pipes-market-report-2018



Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of HDPE Pipes for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA HDPE Pipes market competition by top manufacturers/players, with HDPE Pipes sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

JM Eagle

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Aliaxis

WL Plastics

Jain Irrigation Systems

PIPELIFE INTERNATIONAL

Nandi Group

Blue Diamond Industries

National Pipe & Plastics

Kubota-C.I.

FLO-TEK

Olayan Group

Pexmart

Godavari Polymers

LESSO

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Junxing Pipe

Ginde Pipe

Chinaust Group

Bosoar Pipe

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

PE80 Pipe

PE100 Pipe

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Water Supply

Oil and Gas

Sewage Systems

Agricultural Applications

Other

