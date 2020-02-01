EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Hexahydro-1,3,5-Tris(Hydroxyethyl)-S-Triazine Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Hexahydro-1,3,5-Tris(Hydroxyethyl)-S-Triazine market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Hexahydro-1,3,5-Tris(Hydroxyethyl)-S-Triazine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Hexahydro-1,3,5-Tris(Hydroxyethyl)-S-Triazine for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Hexahydro-1,3,5-Tris(Hydroxyethyl)-S-Triazine market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Hexahydro-1,3,5-Tris(Hydroxyethyl)-S-Triazine sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Troy Corporation

Lonza

Stepan

Clariant

BASF

Buckman

S & D Fine Chemical

Fansun Chem

Million Chem

Xinxiang Xinhai Chemical

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Content 78.5%

Content below 78.5%

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Papermaking

Metalworking Cutting Fluids

Gas/Oil Drilling Muds/Packer Fluids

Industrial Adhesives

