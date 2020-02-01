EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Industrial Flocculant Market Report 2018

In this report, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Industrial Flocculant market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Industrial Flocculant market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In this report, the EMEA Industrial Flocculant market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Industrial Flocculant for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast)

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Industrial Flocculant market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Industrial Flocculant sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

SNF Floerger

Kemira OYJ

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Solenis LLC

Buckman Laboratories, Inc.

Feralco AB

Ixom Operations Pty Ltd

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Suez S.A.

Akferal

Aries Chemical, Inc.

Bauminas Quimica Ltda.

Chemifloc Limited

Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

Cytec Industries

Dew Speciality Chemicals (P) Ltd.

Donau Chemie AG

GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Holland Company Inc.

Kronos Ecochem

Shandong Shuiheng Chemical Co., Ltd

Usalco LLC

Wetico (Water & Environment Technologies Company)

Yixing Bluwat Chemicals Co. Ltd.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Organic Coagulant

Inorganic Coagulant

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Municipal Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Textile

Oil & Gas

Mining

Others Industrial

