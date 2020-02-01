ESD Bags & Pouch Packaging Market | Industry Demand and Forecasts Report From 2019-2022

The drive for various ESD (electrostatic discharge) packaging materials stems from the need for protecting to shield sensitive items from static electric charges or to prevent the charge generation. There is a substantial demand for ESD bags and pouches in shielding static-sensitive electronic devices and equipment while being stored or transported. These bags and pouches also find applications in environments where the buildup or retention of static charges may pose significant health hazards, such as in hospitals and military facilities. The rising uptake of anti-static materials for various other sensitive devices in several end-use industries such as defense and military, manufacturing, aerospace, and healthcare is accentuating the ESD bags and pouch packaging market.

The ESD bags and pouch packaging market is projected to rise from a valuation of US$358.9 Mn in 2017 to reach US$495.0 by 2022 end. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period of 2017–2022.

Find below an in-depth insight into key factors and trends influencing the growth of the global ESD bags and pouch packaging market:

The rising demand for anti-static packaging for the storage, handling, and transportation of various ESD-sensitive devices or substances such as electrical & electronic components, explosive powders, and drugs. The growing use of anti-static packaging for the safe handling and shipping of a variety of electronics and electrical devices, is a key factor boosting the market. The rising demand for static sensitive bags and pouches for a number of light-weight items in various shapes and sizes is a key factor driving the market. The intensifying need for protecting environments from the hazardous buildup of electro-static charges has catalyzed the demand for ESD bags and pouches in various end-use industries.

Request Brochure With Future [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33002

The incorporation of Faraday cage layers in ESD bags and pouches helps in protection of devices and equipment prone to damage by electric fields, thereby bolstering their uptake. The advantage of a non-conducting barrier of these packaging is a key factor catalyzing the uptake. In addition, the need for long-term storage of medical devices is also a significant factor boosting the market. The use of ESD bags and pouches has also enabled various end-use industries to meet regulatory requirements, as in the healthcare industry.

The growing use of semiconductors and integrated circuits (ICs) in the automotive industry is a prominent trend expected to substantially boost its demand. The soaring popularity of miniaturized electronic devices is further expected to accentuate the demand in the industry world over. Constant improvements made in conductive antistatic bags is a key trend expected to open up exciting opportunities for market players.