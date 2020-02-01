ESD Foam Packaging Market | Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2022

Featuring a largely fragmented and unorganized structure owing to the presence of a large number of small scale regional manufacturers and distributors, the vendor landscape of the global market for electrostatic discharge (ESD) foam packaging can be considered highly competitive but easy to foray into, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. Companies in the market compete on the basis of cost and features of their products. To gain a larger hold on the market, leading vendors have diverted their focus on consolidation activities through strategic collaborations and mergers and acquisitions. Focus on the development of more effective distribution channels is also a leading strategy adopted by companies seeking larger control on the market.

Some of the leading companies in the market are Electrotek Static Controls Pvt. Ltd., Statclean Technology (S) Pte Ltd., Botron Company, Inc., Conductive Containers, Inc., Elcom U.K. Ltd., GWP Group Limited, Helios Packaging, Tekins Limited, and Nefab AB.

According to the report, the global ESSD packaging market is expected to exhibit a promising 6.3% CAGR over the period between 2017 and 2022, rising to a valuation of US$233.8 mn by 2022. In terms of application, the segment of electric and electronic component accounts for the dominant share in the market and is likely to remain the most lucrative application segment over the forecast period as well. Geographically, the market in Asia Pacific, except Japan, is likely to emerge as the most promising regional market over the report’s forecast period.

Request to View Brochure of [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25457

The market is likely to benefit from the rising adoption of internet of things (IoT) across the globe and the corresponding rise in uptake of a variety of small and large electronics and electrical devices that require proper transportation to ensure that tiny components are not harmed. Effective impact protection provided by ESD packaging products to the packaged products is the key factor that works in the market’s favor, making these products an effective option for the reliable transportation of a variety of electric and electronic devices and components over short or long distances.

High Dimensional Stability of ESD Foam Packaging Products Drive Demand

The high dimensional stability of ESD foam also makes it an ideal packaging material for a variety of applications in industries such as aerospace, defense and military, manufacturing, and automobile. Furthermore, the rising popularity of small and lightweight electronic devices in the telecom and automotive industries is also working favorably for the market.