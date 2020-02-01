Event Management Platform Market 2019 Analysis By Key Players – Bizzabo, Cvent, Eventbrite, Gather, Splash, Social Tables, Aventri, Arlo, RegOnline
Event Management Platform is used to improve the event planning process by incorporate many tools.
According to this study, over the next five years the Event Management Platforms market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Event Management Platforms business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Event Management Platforms market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Event Management Platforms value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
Web Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Bizzabo
Cvent
Eventbrite
Gather
Splash
Social Tables
Aventri
Arlo
RegOnline
Eventtia
EventsAIR
Planning Pod
ClearEvent
Attendease
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Event Management Platforms market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Event Management Platforms market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Event Management Platforms players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Event Management Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
