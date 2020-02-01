Global Air Freight Market Size, Market Share, Average Cost, Major Trends, and Key Country Analysis 2014-2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Air Freight Global Industry Guide 2014-2023” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Global Air Freight industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.

Key Highlights

– The air freight sector is defined as consisting of revenues generated from freight transportation by air.

– Units of volumes are measured in freight ton-kilometers (FTK). Air freight volumes, consisting of freight, express, and diplomatic bags, include both domestic and international freight which for the purposes of this report are counted at each flight stage.

– Value represents the revenue obtained by airline companies from freight transportation.

– Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

– The global air freight sector had total revenues of $127,042.4m in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2014 and 2018.

– Sector consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.8% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 207,677.3 million FTK in 2018.

– Chinas air freight sector witnessed strong growth during the historic period, which boosted the wider Asia-Pacific sectors growth as well, thanks to the countrys wider economy performing well.

