Global Automotive Liftgates Market by Segmentation, Key Vendors and Opportunities in 2026

An automotive liftgate is a mechanical arrangement mounted at the rear end of a vehicle in order to facilitate loading and unloading of material and cargo. Liftgates are also known as tail lifts. Generally, fork lifts are used for loading and unloading of components and materials from vehicles to the ground or vice versa. Liftgates reduce the necessity for using fork lifts. They can be found in a wide range of applications in the transportation industry and for disposal purposes.

An expansion in the construction and agriculture industries is fueling demand for commercial vehicles across the globe. Increased demand for transportation is primarily driving the demand for automotive liftgates. Automotive liftgates eliminate the use of forklifts for loading and unloading of cargo and heavy materials into trucks and other vehicles. They reduce the distance between the loading dock and the vehicle load bed. These advantages are driving demand for automotive liftgates.

However, automotive liftgates are made of metal or composite material. This leads to their increased cost and weight. These factors are likely to primarily restrain the global automotive liftgates market.

The global automotive liftgates market can be segmented based on operation, type, material, manufacturing process, vehicle, sales channel, and region. Based on operation, the global automotive liftgates market can be segmented into three categories. The hydraulic liftgates segment accounts for a major share of the global automotive liftgates market. Hydraulic liftgates are efficient, fast, and reliable in operation. Therefore, several liftgate manufacturers and consumers prefer hydraulic liftgates. Mechanical liftgates are cost effective. However, they are not preferred by consumers, owing to their slow and ineffective performance.

In terms of type, the global automotive liftgates market can be segmented into four categories. Colum liftgates are specially designed for 3 to 5 ton vehicles. These liftgates are light in weight but are able to handle significant load because of their rigid columns and aluminum structure. Cantilever liftgates are widely used because of their compactness, light weight, and superior performance.

Based on material, the global automotive liftgates market can be classified into two segments. Vehicle manufacturers are focused on reducing vehicle weight in order to meet the stringent emission norms set by governing bodies. This is propelling demand for liftgates made of composite materials. Composite materials offer superior strength and a marginally lower weight. In terms of manufacturing process, the global automotive liftgates market can be divided into three segments. Stamping is a widely preferred method of manufacturing liftgates. The manufacturing process provides uniform stress and strength distribution. The method is less time consuming and, therefore, preferred by a majority of liftgates manufacturers.

Based on vehicle, the global automotive liftgates market can be categorized into two prime segments. Liftgates are primarily used in commercial vehicles in applications such as transporting construction equipment, cargo, heavy components, and vehicles. Besides commercial vehicles, liftgates are prominently used in SUVs. An increase in the use of SUVs for transporting light goods and components is fueling demand for liftgates. In terms of distribution channel, the OEM segment holds a major share of the global automotive liftgates market. Several liftgate manufacturers operate in the aftermarket for automotive liftgates. These manufacturers provide tailor made liftgate solutions for consumers.

Based on region, the global automotive liftgates market can be segmented into five prominent regions. North America dominates the automotive liftgates market. A vast mining and oil & gas industry, expanding agriculture industry, and increased transportation have resulted in an increase in demand for commercial vehicles across North America. This, in turn, is boosting demand for automotive liftgates. Expansion in the transportation sector and increase in the use of vehicles for agriculture are propelling the automotive liftgates market across Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global automotive liftgates market are Plastic Omnium, Magna International Inc., Anthony Liftgates, Inc., Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Palfinger AG, Cargotec Corporation, Leyman Manufacturing, Inc., Anteo, TVH Group, Patron Group Ltd, and Thermo King.

