Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market | Progressive, Allstate, Octo Telematics, MetroMile, Allianz, AXA

Usage-based Insurance is a type of vehicle insurance whereby the costs are dependent upon type of vehicle used, measured against time, distance, behavior and place.

The Americas region is projected to be the largest market for usage-based insurance during the forecast period. The Americas has the highest adoption rate of usage-based insurance as compared to other regions owing to higher regular insurance premiums and high sales of premium D segment and light-duty vehicles. Apart from this, vehicles with telematics and connected car services are acting as a driving factor for the usage-based insurance market.

This report focuses on the global Automotive Usage-based Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Progressive

Allstate

Octo Telematics

MetroMile

Allianz

AXA

Liberty Mutual

Verizon

Movitrack Viasat

Nationwide

Esurance

Safeco

Travellers

Liberty Mutual Insurance

AIOI

QBE

Modus Group

Intelligent Mechatronic Systems

Inseego

Truemotion

Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)

Market segment by Application, split into

Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV)

Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automotive Usage-based Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automotive Usage-based Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

