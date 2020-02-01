Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market | Progressive, Allstate, Octo Telematics, MetroMile, Allianz, AXA
ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global Automotive Usage-based Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.
Usage-based Insurance is a type of vehicle insurance whereby the costs are dependent upon type of vehicle used, measured against time, distance, behavior and place.
The Americas region is projected to be the largest market for usage-based insurance during the forecast period. The Americas has the highest adoption rate of usage-based insurance as compared to other regions owing to higher regular insurance premiums and high sales of premium D segment and light-duty vehicles. Apart from this, vehicles with telematics and connected car services are acting as a driving factor for the usage-based insurance market.
Order a copy of Sample Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2288197
In 2018, the global Automotive Usage-based Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automotive Usage-based Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Usage-based Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Progressive
Allstate
Octo Telematics
MetroMile
Allianz
AXA
Liberty Mutual
Verizon
Movitrack Viasat
Nationwide
Esurance
Safeco
Travellers
Liberty Mutual Insurance
AIOI
QBE
Modus Group
Intelligent Mechatronic Systems
Inseego
Truemotion
Cambridge Mobile Telematics
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2288197
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)
Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)
Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD)
Market segment by Application, split into
Light-Duty Vehicle (LDV)
Heavy-Duty Vehicle (HDV)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automotive Usage-based Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automotive Usage-based Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com