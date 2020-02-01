Global Defense Logistics Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Defense Logistics Market:

Executive Summary

Defense logistics involves planning, processing, and controlling the physical flow of essential goods from the origin to military bases or from one military base to another, in a cost-efficient way. In addition, it includes the storage and maintenance of both sensitive and non-sensitive military equipment.

The rising global military spending as one of the primary factors that will trigger the growth of the defense logistics market in the coming years. The increasing adoption of network-centric warfare communication infrastructure is one of the key trends in the defense logistics market. The defense logistics operations can function with greater efficiency with the integration network-centric warfare communication infrastructure as it will establish networking and dissemination of information.

The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the military infrastructure and logistics market during 2017. According to the prediction, the Americas will witness steady growth in the next five years due to high economic growth and vast infrastructure.

One challenge affecting this market is the threats due to supply chain complexities.

This report focuses on the global Defense Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Defense Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AECOM

BAE Systems

Crowley Maritime

DynCorp International

Lockheed Martin

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Planning

Processing

Controlling

Storage

Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

Military infrastructure

Military logistics services

Military FMS

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Defense Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Defense Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Defense Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continuous…

