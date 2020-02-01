Global Extended Stay Hotel Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Extended Stay Hotel Market:

Executive Summary

Extended stay hotels are apartment hotels where tourists can stay for as long as they want and can check out whenever they want. In other words, extended stay hotels are just like renting an apartment; however, there is no fixed contract for the occupants.

This report focuses on the global Extended Stay Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Extended Stay Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hilton Worldwide

Hyatt Hotel

Choice Hotels International

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)

Marriott International

Wyndham Hotel Group

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Economic Type Extended Stay Hotel

Middle Type Extended Stay Hotel

Luxury Type Extended Stay Hotel

Market segment by Application, split into

Travelers

Business Customers

Trainers and Trainees

Government and Army Staff

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Extended Stay Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Extended Stay Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Extended Stay Hotel are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

