Global Extended Stay Hotel Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025
Extended Stay Hotel Market:
Executive Summary
Extended stay hotels are apartment hotels where tourists can stay for as long as they want and can check out whenever they want. In other words, extended stay hotels are just like renting an apartment; however, there is no fixed contract for the occupants.
This report focuses on the global Extended Stay Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Extended Stay Hotel development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Hilton Worldwide
Hyatt Hotel
Choice Hotels International
InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG)
Marriott International
Wyndham Hotel Group
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Economic Type Extended Stay Hotel
Middle Type Extended Stay Hotel
Luxury Type Extended Stay Hotel
Market segment by Application, split into
Travelers
Business Customers
Trainers and Trainees
Government and Army Staff
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Extended Stay Hotel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Extended Stay Hotel are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
