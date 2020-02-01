Global Hair Transplant Services Market 2019 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2025

Hair Transplant Services Market:

Executive Summary

Hair transplant is a surgical procedures that moves hair follicles from one part of the body to another part of the body. Hair transplantation is chiefly used to treat the baldness in male and female.

The global hair transplant services market is witnessing a rise in its demand. The market is segmented into three major transplant procedures like scalp reduction, follicular unit strip surgery and follicular unit extraction.

Increasing importance regarding their physical appearance and hair loss among the people in Asia Pacific region will augment the hair transplant market over the forecast period. Although the prevalence of androgenetic alopecia is lower in Asian population as compared to Caucasians, hair loss is a very common phenomenon in the Asia Pacific region.

Male hair transplant market segment held maximum marker share with a value of USD 4,166.0 million in 2017. Increase in number of male pattern baldness cases owing to genetic predisposition will be a major factor increasing the adoption of hair transplant procedures in males.

This report focuses on the global Hair Transplant Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hair Transplant Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Bernstein Medical

Bosley

Medicamat

Hair Transplants of Florida

Cole Instruments

Limmer Hair Transplant Center

getFUE Hair Clinics

Hair Transplant Center

The Hairline Clinic

Capillus

LaserCap

Solta Medical

PhotoMedex

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)

Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE)

Scalp Reduction

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hair Transplant Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hair Transplant Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hair Transplant Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

