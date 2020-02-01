Global Hobs Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players

Hobs Market Outlook:

The global kitchen appliances market is driven by the innovation of new products owing to technological advancement leading to the entry of new products such as hobs in the market. Hobs are basically modern gas stoves which are inbuilt in our kitchen slabs and helps in saving a lot of space. Kitchen hobs is among the most essential equipment needed for cooking and find its place in most of the modern houses. Innovative features such as the incorporation of flame failure detection technology which automatically shuts off when gas leakage is observed and is one of the major reason for the rise in demand of hobs in the market. The manufacturers of hobs are focused on making it more energy efficient and convenient in use and at the same time improving the overall performance of hobs to provide a better cooking experience to the consumers as a result of which the demand for hobs is anticipated to increase in the market. The growing number of smart homes also play a major role in boosting the demand for hobs in the market. Hobs are so designed that they consume less amount of energy or fuel to the same amount of work that a normal cook-top would take which is a major attraction or the consumers and leads to fuelling the demand for hobs in the market. The increasing purchasing power of the consumers also plays a significant role in shifting consumer preferences from buying conventional cooktops to more advanced cooking equipment such as hobs which again proves to be a growth driver for the hobs market.

Innovation of new products with added safety features such as FFDT technology is driving the Hobs in the market:

The key influencer for growth in the demand for hobs is the innovation of new products that are cost-effective and efficient and the rising consumer spending on household products. The global hobs market is driven by the increased availability and reduced prices of these products, owing to the advancement of new technologies. With advanced features such as variable number of burners or induction tops, zone hobs have become a preferred choice among consumers. Manufacturers of hobs are engaged in research and development to enhance their profit margins and, at the same time, offer efficient products. Growth of the food industry also positively influences the growth of the hobs market.

Hobs Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the hobs market has been segmented as:

Gas

Induction

On the basis of base material, the hobs market has been segmented as:

Glass

Stainless Steel

On the basis of ignition, the hobs market has been segmented as:

Electric

Gas/Liquid Fuel

On the basis of burner/induction zone, the hobs market has been segmented as:

Two

Three

Four

Five

Six

On the basis of price range, the hobs market has been segmented as:

Less than US$ 210

US$ 211-US$ 419

US$ 420-US$ 629

US$ 630-US$ 838

On the basis of sales channel, the hobs market has been segmented as:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Multi Brand Stores

Specialty Retail Stores

Online Sales Company Website 3 rd Party Online Sales



Hobs Market: Market Participants

The key market participants identified across the value chain of the hobs market are Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, Miele & Cie. Kg, Panasonic Corporation, Arcelik A.S. (Beko), IFB Industries Limited, Elica S.p.A., Electron International, FABER S.p.A., Bosch-Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH, Sunflame Enterprises Private Limited, Capella Home Appliances and Daewoo Electronics Corporation, among others.

Opportunities for Hobs Market participants:

The global hobs market has been witnessing significant growth, owing to the increasing penetration of these products in developing countries and growth in the rate of acceptance among consumers. The hobs market is also influenced by the emergence of e-commerce and m-commerce as potential trade platforms. The supply-side participants of the hobs market are strategizing on new and effective techniques for the marketing of their products to increase product penetration and influence the buying behaviour of consumers in favour of hobs. The growth in per capita disposable income, coupled with the number of families choosing to live separately in nuclear houses, is also a major reason propelling the growth in the demand for hobs in the market. The hobs market offers promising growth opportunities, which is attracting a large number of players to enter the hobs market.