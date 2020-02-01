Global Motorsport Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025
Motorsport Market:
Executive Summary
Motorsports comprises of competitive sporting events using high-powered vehicles for motorcycle racing, drag race, off-road racing, and motor rallying.
Motorsports involve organizing competitive race events of motorized vehicles. These events generally involve custom cars, trucks, motorbikes, go-carts, boats, and snow mobiles. F1, NASCAR (National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing), IndyCar, and the World Rally Championship (WRC) are some of the popular motorsport events. F1 is the most popular among them, closely followed by IndyCar Series and NASCAR.
The key players covered in this study
Ferrari
McLaren
Mercedes-Benz
Red Bull Racing
Citroën
Hendrick Motorsports
Joe Gibbs Racing
Lancia Delta
Roush Fenway Racing
Team Penske
Toyota
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
F1
NASCAR
IndyCar
WRC
Market segment by Application, split into
Profitable
Non-profitable
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Motorsport status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Motorsport development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motorsport are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
