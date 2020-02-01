Global Motorsport Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Motorsport Market:

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Motorsport Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Motorsports comprises of competitive sporting events using high-powered vehicles for motorcycle racing, drag race, off-road racing, and motor rallying.

Motorsports involve organizing competitive race events of motorized vehicles. These events generally involve custom cars, trucks, motorbikes, go-carts, boats, and snow mobiles. F1, NASCAR (National Association of Stock Car Auto Racing), IndyCar, and the World Rally Championship (WRC) are some of the popular motorsport events. F1 is the most popular among them, closely followed by IndyCar Series and NASCAR.

This report focuses on the global Motorsport status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Ferrari

McLaren

Mercedes-Benz

Red Bull Racing

Citroën

Hendrick Motorsports

Joe Gibbs Racing

Lancia Delta

Roush Fenway Racing

Team Penske

Toyota

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

F1

NASCAR

IndyCar

WRC

Market segment by Application, split into

Profitable

Non-profitable

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Motorsport status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Motorsport development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motorsport are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

