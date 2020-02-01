Global Plastic Materials and Resins Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2022

Plastic Materials and Resins:

Executive Summary

Plastic Materials And Resins Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global plastic materials And resins market.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the plastic materials And resins market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The plastic materials And resins market opportunities and strategies to 2022 report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

• Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the plastic materials and resins market and its segmentations

• Product Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the plastic materials and resins market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

• Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the plastic materials and resins industry supply chain.

• Customer Information – This chapters covers recent customers’ trends/preferences in the global plastic materials and resins market.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global plastic materials and resins market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast period.

• Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018), forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth and market share comparison by region.

• Segmentation– This section contains the market value (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global plastic materials and resins market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the plastic materials and resins market size, percentage of GDP, and average plastic materials and resins market expenditure.

• Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region’s market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market value, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This section also gives information on industry metrics which affect or influence the plastic materials and resins market. Industry metrics covered in this section include: employees and enterprises. This report includes information on all the regions Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies. This information is also given for the two largest economies in the world, the USA and China.

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global plastic materials and resins market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Market Background – This section describes the chemicals market of which the plastic materials and resins market is a segment. This chapter includes the global chemicals market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, and regional and country analyses for the chemicals market.

• Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

Markets Covered: Polyurethane, High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Poly-Vinyl Chloride, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Others

Companies Mentioned: LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Total SA, Ineos AG, Formosa Plastics Corp, Covestro

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East , Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

This report describes and evaluates the global plastic materials and resins market. It covers two five-year periods, 2014 to 2018, termed the historic period, and 2018 through 2022, the forecast period.

The global plastic materials and resins market size reached a value of nearly $490.5 billion in 2018, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.4% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% to nearly $569.3 billion by 2022.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased demand for industrial packaging products, growth of key end-use markets for plastics, and technological developments. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were environmental concerns over plastics, and changes in regulations. Going forward, new developments in packaging, and growth in emerging markets will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the plastic material and resins market in the future are price pressures in the industry due to the increasing raw material prices, and reductions in free trade.

The market is segmented by product type into polypropylene, high-density polyethylene (HDPE), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), poly-vinyl chloride, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyurethane, polystyrene, and others. The others segment, which includes acrylic polymers, polyethers, polyamide, epoxide resins, amino resins, polycarbonates, elastomeric resins and fluro polymers, accounted for the largest share of the plastic materials and resins market in 2018 at 39.4% or $193.04 billion. The polyurethane segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Asia-Pacific is the largest market for plastic materials and resins, accounting for 50.1% of the global market in 2018. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Africa and the Middle East will be the fastest growing regions in the plastic materials and resins market, where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.8% and 5.2% respectively. Growth of the plastic materials and resins market in Africa and the Middle East can be attributed to the expected growth in the demand for plastic materials and resins from the packaging and transportation manufacturing industries in these regions. These will be followed by North America and Asia-Pacific where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 4.1% and 3.8% respectively.

The market for plastic materials and resins is relatively fragmented with a large number of small entities with minor shares. Players in the market include LyondellBasell Industries, Total SA, Ineos AG, Formosa Plastics Group, and Covestro AG.

The global chemicals market, of which the plastic materials and resins market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $3,357.7 billion in 2018, having grown at a CAGR of 0.9% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% to nearly $4,153.1 billion by 2022. The plastic materials and resins market is the second largest segment of the chemicals market accounting for 14.6% of the chemicals market. The soap and cleaning compounds segment, and the toiletries segment are expected to be the fastest growing segments in the chemicals market, both growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2018-2022.

The top opportunities in the global plastic materials and resins market will arise in the others segment (which includes acrylic polymers, polyethers, polyamide, epoxide resins, amino resins, polycarbonates, elastomeric resins, and fluro polymers), which will gain $31.83 billion of global annual sales by 2022. The plastic materials and resins market size will gain the most in China at $15.61 billion. Plastic materials and resins market-trend-based strategies include focusing on the development of environmentally-friendly materials and increasing the use of recycled plastic products as raw materials. Player-adopted strategies in the plastic materials and resins industry include expanding the businesses through sustainable investments and expanding into emerging markets.

